Triglycerides Blood Test in Atlanta

The easiest way to test your Triglycerides (and 100+ biomarkers) in Atlanta.
Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.
1 lab visit
28 lab locations in Atlanta
100 biomarkers, including Triglycerides
Custom care plan from an MD
Triglycerides are the most common type of fat in your blood. Your body converts excess calories (especially from sugar, refined carbs, and alcohol) into triglycerides and stores them in fat cells for later energy. Elevated triglycerides increase cardiovascular risk and are one of the earliest markers of insulin resistance and metabolic syndrome. Of all the lipid markers, triglycerides are the most responsive to diet and lifestyle changes.
Learn more about Triglycerides, normal ranges, and how to lower it →
Empirical draws blood at 28 lab locations in Atlanta through the Quest network, including Atlanta, Alpharetta, Fayetteville, Lawrenceville, and Marietta. Most locations accept walk-ins.
All 28 lab locations in Atlanta
550 Peachtree St Ne
Atlanta, GA
5667 Peachtree Dunwoody Road Ne
Atlanta, GA
5673 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd
Atlanta, GA
3055 N Point Pkwy
Alpharetta, GA
3440 Preston Ridge Rd
Alpharetta, GA
101 Yorktown Dr
Fayetteville, GA
1255 Highway 54 W
Fayetteville, GA
3496 Club Dr
Lawrenceville, GA
575 Professional Dr
Lawrenceville, GA
670 North Ave Nw
Marietta, GA
790 Church St NW
Marietta, GA
3155 North Point Parkway
Alphretta, GA
3825 Medical Park Dr
Austell, GA
120 Oakside Court
Canton, GA
5126 Hospital Dr NE
Covington, GA
1634 Market Place Blvd
Cumming, GA
497 Winn Way
Decatur, GA
2660 Satellite Blvd
Duluth, GA
120B West College Street
Griffin, GA
625 Big Shanty Rd Nw
Kennesaw, GA
4743 Atlanta Hwy Ste 110
Loganville, GA
2959 Sharpsburg Mccollum Road
Newnan, GA
101 Mcwilliams Dr
Peachtree City, GA
83 Upper Riverdale Rd Sw
Riverdale, GA
4441 Atlanta Rd Se
Smyrna, GA
1630 Scenic Hwy. N
Snellville, GA
285 Country Club Drive
Stockbridge, GA
3925 Johns Creek Ct
Suwanee, GA
No locations match . Try a nearby city or ZIP.
Measure
After purchase, visit a nearby lab in Atlanta to track 100+ high-signal biomarkers such as ApoB, Lp(a), and cholesterol.
Heart
ApoB
Lp(a)
HDL Cholesterol
LDL Cholesterol
Triglycerides
10 year heart attack risk
Lifetime heart attack risk
Chol/HDLc Ratio
LDL/HDL Ratio
Non HDL
Total Cholesterol
ApoA1
ApoB/A1 Ratio
Non-HDL/Chol Ratio
LDL/Chol Ratio
HDL/Chol Ratio
Liver
ALT
AST
Total Bilirubin
ALP
De Ritis Ratio
Metabolic
Glucose
Hemoglobin A1c
TSH with reflex to T4
Kidneys
BUN
Creatinine
Albumin
Globulin
A/G Ratio
CO2
Calcium
Total Protein
Sodium
Potassium
Chloride
BUN/Creatinine Ratio
Nutrients
Ferritin
Folate
Iron
% Saturation
Vitamin D
Vitamin B12
Dietary Protein
Dietary Carbs
Dietary Sugar
Dietary Fat
Dietary Saturated Fat
Dietary Sodium
Dietary Potassium
Blood
hs-CRP inflammation)
WBC
Platelets
MCHC
Monocytes %
Leukocyte Esterase
RBC
MPV
RDW
Eosinophils %
Band Neutrophils %
Hemoglobin
MCV
Neutrophils %
Basophils %
R. Lymphocytes %
Hematocrit
MCH
Lymphocytes %
Urine
Appearance
Nitrite
Squamous Epithelial Cells
Bacteria
Occult Blood
Calcium Oxalate Crystals
Transitional Epithelial
Protein
pH
Bilirubin
Casts
Color
RBC
Specific Gravity
Triple Phosphate Crystals
Crystals
Granular Casts
WBC
Hyaline Casts
Ketones
Reducing Substances
Glucose
Renal Epithelial Cells
Uric Acid Crystals
Yeast
Triglycerides elsewhere
Triglycerides plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Atlanta.