Triglycerides Blood Test in Ingham County

Triglycerides are the most common type of fat in your blood. Your body converts excess calories (especially from sugar, refined carbs, and alcohol) into triglycerides and stores them in fat cells for later energy. Elevated triglycerides increase cardiovascular risk and are one of the earliest markers of insulin resistance and metabolic syndrome. Of all the lipid markers, triglycerides are the most responsive to diet and lifestyle changes.

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