Triglycerides Blood Test in Brooklyn

The easiest way to test your Triglycerides (and 100+ biomarkers) in Brooklyn.
Understand your heart for only $1,495 $289.
1 lab visit
lab locations in Brooklyn
100 biomarkers, including Triglycerides
Custom care plan from an MD
In Brooklyn, blood draws go through the BioReference network and carry a $99 NY lab fee on top of the $190 panel, for $289 total. That still includes all 100+ biomarkers, real medical care, and a personalized action plan.
Triglycerides are the most common type of fat in your blood. Your body converts excess calories (especially from sugar, refined carbs, and alcohol) into triglycerides and stores them in fat cells for later energy. Elevated triglycerides increase cardiovascular risk and are one of the earliest markers of insulin resistance and metabolic syndrome. Of all the lipid markers, triglycerides are the most responsive to diet and lifestyle changes.
Learn more about Triglycerides, normal ranges, and how to lower it →
Empirical draws blood in Brooklyn through the BioReference network. Most locations accept walk-ins.
All 7 lab locations in Brooklyn
231-A South 3rd Street (4th Floor)
Brooklyn, NY, 11211
2401 Avenue X (Corner 24th St)
Brooklyn, NY, 11235
2626 E. 14th Street (Suite 202-203)
Brooklyn, NY, 11235
2829 Ocean Parkway
Suite 309, Brooklyn, NY, 11235
3047 Brighton 6th Street (lower level)
Brooklyn, NY, 11235
769 54th Street (Lower Level)
Brooklyn, NY, 11220
999 Blake Ave
Brooklyn, NY, 11207
No locations match . Try a nearby city or ZIP.
Measure
After purchase, visit a nearby lab in Brooklyn to track 100+ high-signal biomarkers such as ApoB, Lp(a), and cholesterol.
Heart
ApoB
Lp(a)
HDL Cholesterol
LDL Cholesterol
Triglycerides
10 year heart attack risk
Lifetime heart attack risk
Chol/HDLc Ratio
LDL/HDL Ratio
Non HDL
Total Cholesterol
ApoA1
ApoB/A1 Ratio
Non-HDL/Chol Ratio
LDL/Chol Ratio
HDL/Chol Ratio
Liver
ALT
AST
Total Bilirubin
ALP
De Ritis Ratio
Metabolic
Glucose
Hemoglobin A1c
TSH with reflex to T4
Kidneys
BUN
Creatinine
Albumin
Globulin
A/G Ratio
CO2
Calcium
Total Protein
Sodium
Potassium
Chloride
BUN/Creatinine Ratio
Nutrients
Ferritin
Folate
Iron
% Saturation
Vitamin D
Vitamin B12
Dietary Protein
Dietary Carbs
Dietary Sugar
Dietary Fat
Dietary Saturated Fat
Dietary Sodium
Dietary Potassium
Blood
hs-CRP inflammation)
WBC
Platelets
MCHC
Monocytes %
Leukocyte Esterase
RBC
MPV
RDW
Eosinophils %
Band Neutrophils %
Hemoglobin
MCV
Neutrophils %
Basophils %
R. Lymphocytes %
Hematocrit
MCH
Lymphocytes %
Urine
Appearance
Nitrite
Squamous Epithelial Cells
Bacteria
Occult Blood
Calcium Oxalate Crystals
Transitional Epithelial
Protein
pH
Bilirubin
Casts
Color
RBC
Specific Gravity
Triple Phosphate Crystals
Crystals
Granular Casts
WBC
Hyaline Casts
Ketones
Reducing Substances
Glucose
Renal Epithelial Cells
Uric Acid Crystals
Yeast
Triglycerides elsewhere
Triglycerides plus 100+ biomarkers for $289, drawn at lab locations across Brooklyn.