 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Triglycerides Blood Test in York County

The easiest way to test your Triglycerides (and 100+ biomarkers) in York County.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

lab locations in York County

100 biomarkers, including Triglycerides

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What is Triglycerides?

Triglycerides are the most common type of fat in your blood. Your body converts excess calories (especially from sugar, refined carbs, and alcohol) into triglycerides and stores them in fat cells for later energy. Elevated triglycerides increase cardiovascular risk and are one of the earliest markers of insulin resistance and metabolic syndrome. Of all the lipid markers, triglycerides are the most responsive to diet and lifestyle changes.

Learn more about Triglycerides, normal ranges, and how to lower it →

lab locations across York County

Empirical draws blood in York County through the Quest network. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 1 lab locations in York County
Start testing in York County

Measure

Test beyond Triglycerides. Get a 360º view of your heart for $190.

After purchase, visit a nearby lab in York County to track 100+ high-signal biomarkers such as ApoB, Lp(a), and cholesterol.

Heart

ApoB

Lp(a)

HDL Cholesterol

LDL Cholesterol

Triglycerides

10 year heart attack risk

Lifetime heart attack risk

Chol/HDLc Ratio

LDL/HDL Ratio

Non HDL

Total Cholesterol

ApoA1

ApoB/A1 Ratio

Non-HDL/Chol Ratio

LDL/Chol Ratio

HDL/Chol Ratio

Liver

ALT

AST

Total Bilirubin

ALP

De Ritis Ratio

Metabolic

Glucose

Hemoglobin A1c

TSH with reflex to T4

Kidneys

BUN

Creatinine

Albumin

Globulin

A/G Ratio

CO2

Calcium

Total Protein

Sodium

Potassium

Chloride

BUN/Creatinine Ratio

Nutrients

Ferritin

Folate

Iron

% Saturation

Vitamin D

Vitamin B12

Dietary Protein

Dietary Carbs

Dietary Sugar

Dietary Fat

Dietary Saturated Fat

Dietary Sodium

Dietary Potassium

Blood

hs-CRP inflammation)

WBC

Platelets

MCHC

Monocytes %

Leukocyte Esterase

RBC

MPV

RDW

Eosinophils %

Band Neutrophils %

Hemoglobin

MCV

Neutrophils %

Basophils %

R. Lymphocytes %

Hematocrit

MCH

Lymphocytes %

Urine

Appearance

Nitrite

Squamous Epithelial Cells

Bacteria

Occult Blood

Calcium Oxalate Crystals

Transitional Epithelial

Protein

pH

Bilirubin

Casts

Color

RBC

Specific Gravity

Triple Phosphate Crystals

Crystals

Granular Casts

WBC

Hyaline Casts

Ketones

Reducing Substances

Glucose

Renal Epithelial Cells

Uric Acid Crystals

Yeast

More Triglycerides testing

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Other tests in York County

ApoB blood test in York CountyLp(a) blood test in York CountyVitamin D blood test in York Countyhs-CRP blood test in York County

Frequently asked questions about Triglycerides testing in York County

Test your Triglycerides in York County.

Triglycerides plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across York County.

Get tested
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