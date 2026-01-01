A normal TSH is 0.4 – 4 mIU/L. Higher is better.

High TSH indicates the thyroid is underperforming and the pituitary is compensating by sending more signal. Hashimoto's thyroiditis (an autoimmune attack on the thyroid) is the most common cause. Iodine deficiency, thyroid surgery, and radiation therapy are other causes. Symptoms include fatigue, weight gain, cold intolerance, dry skin, and depression.

Low TSH means the thyroid is overactive. Graves' disease (autoimmune hyperthyroidism) is the most common cause, followed by toxic nodular goiter and thyroiditis. Symptoms include weight loss, anxiety, rapid heart rate, tremor, and heat intolerance.

Several medications affect TSH. Levothyroxine (thyroid replacement) is the most common, but biotin supplements can falsely lower TSH readings on some lab assays. Lithium and amiodarone can cause either hypothyroidism or hyperthyroidism. Corticosteroids and dopamine can suppress TSH temporarily. Thyroid function is not strongly influenced by lifestyle, but adequate iodine intake (from iodized salt, dairy, and seafood) is essential for normal thyroid hormone production.