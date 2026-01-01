Normal range: 0.4 – 4 mIU/L (higher is better)
TSH is a hormone released by the pituitary gland that tells your thyroid how much T3 and T4 to produce. It is the most sensitive screening test for thyroid problems. The relationship is inverse: high TSH means your thyroid is underactive (hypothyroidism), and low TSH means it is overactive (hyperthyroidism). Thyroid hormones regulate metabolism, energy, weight, heart rate, body temperature, and mood, which is why thyroid disorders affect so many different systems.
A normal TSH is 0.4 – 4 mIU/L. Higher is better.
High TSH indicates the thyroid is underperforming and the pituitary is compensating by sending more signal. Hashimoto's thyroiditis (an autoimmune attack on the thyroid) is the most common cause. Iodine deficiency, thyroid surgery, and radiation therapy are other causes. Symptoms include fatigue, weight gain, cold intolerance, dry skin, and depression.
Low TSH means the thyroid is overactive. Graves' disease (autoimmune hyperthyroidism) is the most common cause, followed by toxic nodular goiter and thyroiditis. Symptoms include weight loss, anxiety, rapid heart rate, tremor, and heat intolerance.
Several medications affect TSH. Levothyroxine (thyroid replacement) is the most common, but biotin supplements can falsely lower TSH readings on some lab assays. Lithium and amiodarone can cause either hypothyroidism or hyperthyroidism. Corticosteroids and dopamine can suppress TSH temporarily. Thyroid function is not strongly influenced by lifestyle, but adequate iodine intake (from iodized salt, dairy, and seafood) is essential for normal thyroid hormone production.
Thyroid Stimulating Hormone (TSH) regulates thyroid function and metabolism.
TSH tends to rise with age (correlation with age, r = +0.08). The chart below shows the median by 5-year age bin and a linear trend line.
TSH is most highly correlated with Estimated Glomerular Filtration Rate and BUN. Here are the top biomarkers correlated with TSH, based on 500,000 tests done by Empirical Health.
The percentage shows how strongly two biomarkers move together. A higher number means the relationship is stronger. Green = rises and falls together. Orange = one rises as the other falls.
On its own TSH runs about $35–$55. It's also in Empirical's $190 panel with Vitamin D, Vitamin B12, and 100+ other biomarkers.
You can measure your TSH for at 2,200+ testing locations across the US. Click below and enter your zip code to browse locations near you.
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