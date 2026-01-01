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Urine Amorphous Sediment

Amorphous sediment refers to fine, granular material in urine made up of tiny crystals (usually urates in acidic urine or phosphates in alkaline urine). It is a very common and generally harmless finding, often appearing simply because the sample cooled or was concentrated. Amorphous deposits can make urine look cloudy without indicating any disease. They are noted mainly to explain cloudiness and are rarely significant on their own. The rest of the urinalysis determines whether any follow-up is needed.

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Amorphous Sediment test cost

Amorphous Sediment comes in a routine urinalysis (about $40–$50), or $190 with Urine pH, Urine Protein, and 100+ other biomarkers at Empirical Health.

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Where to test Amorphous Sediment

You can measure your Amorphous Sediment for at 2,200+ testing locations across the US. Click below and enter your zip code to browse locations near you.

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