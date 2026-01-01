Urine appearance describes how clear or cloudy your urine looks. Normal urine is clear to slightly hazy. Cloudy or turbid urine can be caused by cells, crystals, mucus, bacteria, or precipitated minerals. While cloudiness is sometimes harmless (from diet or concentrated urine), it can also signal a urinary tract infection, kidney stones, or inflammation. Appearance is read together with the microscopic exam, which identifies exactly what is making the urine cloudy.
Urine Appearance comes in a routine urinalysis (about $40–$50), or $190 with Urine pH, Urine Protein, and 100+ other biomarkers at Empirical Health.
You can measure your Urine Appearance for at 2,200+ testing locations across the US. Click below and enter your zip code to browse locations near you.
Test your Urine Appearance and 100+ other biomarkers in a single blood draw.