What We Test / Urinalysis

Urine Appearance

Urine appearance describes how clear or cloudy your urine looks. Normal urine is clear to slightly hazy. Cloudy or turbid urine can be caused by cells, crystals, mucus, bacteria, or precipitated minerals. While cloudiness is sometimes harmless (from diet or concentrated urine), it can also signal a urinary tract infection, kidney stones, or inflammation. Appearance is read together with the microscopic exam, which identifies exactly what is making the urine cloudy.