What We Test / Urinalysis

Urine Bacteria

Bacteria seen under the microscope in urine can indicate a urinary tract infection, but they can also come from contamination during collection, especially if the sample sat at room temperature before testing. A truly sterile urine sample contains few or no bacteria. The finding is most meaningful when it appears together with white blood cells, positive nitrites, and leukocyte esterase. When infection is suspected, a urine culture confirms the presence and type of bacteria. Good collection technique helps distinguish real infection from contamination.