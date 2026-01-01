What We Test / Urinalysis

Urine Bilirubin

Bilirubin is a yellow pigment produced when the body breaks down old red blood cells. It is not normally found in urine. When it appears, it suggests the liver or bile ducts are not clearing bilirubin properly, as seen in hepatitis, bile duct obstruction, or other liver disease. Urine bilirubin can turn positive before jaundice becomes visible, making it an early clue to liver trouble. A positive result is typically evaluated with liver enzyme and bilirubin blood tests.