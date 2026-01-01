Bilirubin is a yellow pigment produced when the body breaks down old red blood cells. It is not normally found in urine. When it appears, it suggests the liver or bile ducts are not clearing bilirubin properly, as seen in hepatitis, bile duct obstruction, or other liver disease. Urine bilirubin can turn positive before jaundice becomes visible, making it an early clue to liver trouble. A positive result is typically evaluated with liver enzyme and bilirubin blood tests.
Urine Bilirubin comes in a routine urinalysis (about $40–$50), or $190 with Urine pH, Urine Protein, and 100+ other biomarkers at Empirical Health.
You can measure your Urine Bilirubin for at 2,200+ testing locations across the US. Click below and enter your zip code to browse locations near you.
Test your Urine Bilirubin and 100+ other biomarkers in a single blood draw.