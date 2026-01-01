What We Test / Urinalysis

Urine Calcium Oxalate Crystals

Calcium oxalate crystals are among the most common crystals found in urine and are often harmless. They can form in normal urine, especially if it is acidic or concentrated, and are influenced by diet (foods high in oxalate like spinach, nuts, and chocolate). In larger amounts, or in people prone to kidney stones, they matter more, since calcium oxalate is the most common type of kidney stone. Staying well-hydrated is the simplest way to reduce crystal formation. Their significance depends on the overall clinical picture and stone history.