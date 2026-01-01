What We Test / Urinalysis

Urine Color

Urine color is the most basic visual observation in a urinalysis. Normal urine ranges from pale straw to deep amber, with the shade driven mostly by how concentrated it is. Very pale, almost clear urine usually means you are well hydrated, while dark yellow points to dehydration. Unusual colors can be meaningful: red or pink may indicate blood, brown can suggest liver problems or muscle breakdown, and bright or unusual hues often come from foods (like beets), B vitamins, or medications. Color is a quick first clue that is always interpreted alongside the rest of the panel.