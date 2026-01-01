What We Test / Urinalysis

Urine Glucose

Glucose is not normally present in urine. The kidneys filter glucose from the blood and then reabsorb essentially all of it, so a negative result is expected. Glucose spills into the urine when blood sugar rises above the kidney's reabsorption threshold (around 180 mg/dL), which most often points to diabetes or poorly controlled blood sugar. Less commonly, a low kidney threshold (renal glycosuria) or pregnancy can cause glucose in the urine despite normal blood sugar. A positive result is usually followed up with blood glucose and HbA1c testing.