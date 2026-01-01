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Urine Hyaline Casts

Casts are cylindrical structures that form in the kidney tubules and then wash into the urine. Hyaline casts are the most common and most benign type, made of a protein normally secreted by the tubules. A few can appear in healthy people, particularly after exercise, dehydration, or fever. Larger numbers can accompany kidney conditions, but hyaline casts alone are usually not a cause for concern. They are interpreted alongside other casts and kidney markers.

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Hyaline Casts test cost

Hyaline Casts comes in a routine urinalysis (about $40–$50). Empirical's $190 panel adds Urine pH, Urine Protein, and 100+ other biomarkers.

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Where to test Hyaline Casts

You can measure your Hyaline Casts for at 2,200+ testing locations across the US. Click below and enter your zip code to browse locations near you.

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