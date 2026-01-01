Casts are cylindrical structures that form in the kidney tubules and then wash into the urine. Hyaline casts are the most common and most benign type, made of a protein normally secreted by the tubules. A few can appear in healthy people, particularly after exercise, dehydration, or fever. Larger numbers can accompany kidney conditions, but hyaline casts alone are usually not a cause for concern. They are interpreted alongside other casts and kidney markers.
Hyaline Casts comes in a routine urinalysis (about $40–$50). Empirical's $190 panel adds Urine pH, Urine Protein, and 100+ other biomarkers.
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