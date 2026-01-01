What We Test / Urinalysis

Urine Hyaline Casts

Casts are cylindrical structures that form in the kidney tubules and then wash into the urine. Hyaline casts are the most common and most benign type, made of a protein normally secreted by the tubules. A few can appear in healthy people, particularly after exercise, dehydration, or fever. Larger numbers can accompany kidney conditions, but hyaline casts alone are usually not a cause for concern. They are interpreted alongside other casts and kidney markers.