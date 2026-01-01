What We Test / Urinalysis

Urine Ketones

Ketones are acids your body produces when it burns fat for fuel instead of glucose. They are normally absent from urine. Ketones appear when the body is running low on available carbohydrate, such as during fasting, prolonged exercise, low-carbohydrate diets, illness, or pregnancy. In people with diabetes, high urine ketones can be a warning sign of diabetic ketoacidosis, a serious condition that needs prompt attention. In other contexts, mild ketones simply reflect that the body is using fat for energy.