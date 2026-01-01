Ketones are acids your body produces when it burns fat for fuel instead of glucose. They are normally absent from urine. Ketones appear when the body is running low on available carbohydrate, such as during fasting, prolonged exercise, low-carbohydrate diets, illness, or pregnancy. In people with diabetes, high urine ketones can be a warning sign of diabetic ketoacidosis, a serious condition that needs prompt attention. In other contexts, mild ketones simply reflect that the body is using fat for energy.
Urine Ketones comes in a routine urinalysis (about $40–$50). Empirical's $190 panel adds Urine pH, Urine Protein, and 100+ other biomarkers.
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