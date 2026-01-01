Nitrites are not normally present in urine. Many of the bacteria that cause urinary tract infections convert nitrates (normally in urine) into nitrites, so a positive result strongly suggests a bacterial UTI. A negative result does not fully rule out infection, since not all bacteria produce nitrites and the urine must sit in the bladder long enough for the conversion to occur. Nitrite is interpreted alongside leukocyte esterase and the microscopic exam to assess for infection.
Urine Nitrite comes in a routine urinalysis (about $40–$50). Empirical's $190 panel adds Urine pH, Urine Protein, and 100+ other biomarkers.
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