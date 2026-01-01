What We Test / Urinalysis

Urine Occult Blood

This test detects blood in the urine that may not be visible to the eye. Normal urine contains no blood. A positive result (hematuria) can come from a urinary tract infection, kidney stones, vigorous exercise, menstrual contamination, or, less commonly, kidney or bladder disease. The dipstick also reacts to myoglobin from muscle breakdown, so a positive result is confirmed by examining the urine under a microscope for actual red blood cells. Persistent blood in the urine is usually investigated further to identify the source.