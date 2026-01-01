 New: 100 biomarkers for $190

Urine Occult Blood

This test detects blood in the urine that may not be visible to the eye. Normal urine contains no blood. A positive result (hematuria) can come from a urinary tract infection, kidney stones, vigorous exercise, menstrual contamination, or, less commonly, kidney or bladder disease. The dipstick also reacts to myoglobin from muscle breakdown, so a positive result is confirmed by examining the urine under a microscope for actual red blood cells. Persistent blood in the urine is usually investigated further to identify the source.

Test your Urine Blood

Urine Blood test cost

Urine Blood comes in a routine urinalysis (about $40–$50). Empirical's $190 panel adds Urine pH, Urine Protein, and 100+ other biomarkers.

Get tested for $190

Where to test Urine Blood

You can measure your Urine Blood for at 2,200+ testing locations across the US. Click below and enter your zip code to browse locations near you.

Find a testing location near you

Know your Urine Blood. Know your health.

Test your Urine Occult Blood and 100+ other biomarkers in a single blood draw.

Get tested
Image of a man on cellphone
Start testing