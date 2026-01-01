What We Test / Urinalysis

Urine Protein

Healthy kidneys keep most protein in the blood, so only tiny amounts normally appear in urine. Elevated urine protein (proteinuria) is an important early sign of kidney damage, since damaged filters leak protein that should be retained. It can also rise temporarily with fever, intense exercise, dehydration, or standing for long periods. Because protein in the urine is one of the earliest markers of kidney disease, especially in people with diabetes or high blood pressure, a persistent result is followed up with more specific kidney testing.