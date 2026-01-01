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Urine Protein

Healthy kidneys keep most protein in the blood, so only tiny amounts normally appear in urine. Elevated urine protein (proteinuria) is an important early sign of kidney damage, since damaged filters leak protein that should be retained. It can also rise temporarily with fever, intense exercise, dehydration, or standing for long periods. Because protein in the urine is one of the earliest markers of kidney disease, especially in people with diabetes or high blood pressure, a persistent result is followed up with more specific kidney testing.

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Urine Protein test cost

Urine Protein comes in a routine urinalysis (about $40–$50). Empirical's $190 panel adds Urine pH, Urine Glucose, and 100+ other biomarkers.

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Where to test Urine Protein

You can measure your Urine Protein for at 2,200+ testing locations across the US. Click below and enter your zip code to browse locations near you.

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