Normal range: 0 – 3 /hpf (lower is better)
Red blood cells in the urine are counted under the microscope and reported per high-power field. Normally only a few are present. An elevated count (hematuria) can result from urinary tract infection, kidney stones, vigorous exercise, or menstrual contamination, and less commonly from kidney or bladder disease. It confirms a positive dipstick blood result by showing actual red cells rather than myoglobin from muscle. Persistent red blood cells in the urine are usually investigated to find the source.
A normal Urine RBC is 0 – 3 /hpf. Lower is better.
Red blood cells in the urine come from bleeding anywhere along the urinary tract. Common, often benign causes include urinary tract infections, kidney stones, strenuous exercise, and menstrual contamination of the sample. Some medications that thin the blood can also increase the chance of finding red cells.
Less common but more important causes include kidney inflammation (glomerulonephritis) and tumors of the bladder or kidney, which is why persistent or unexplained hematuria is evaluated further.
A single mildly elevated reading, especially after exercise or around menstruation, is often rechecked on a fresh sample. Staying hydrated and using a clean-catch collection improve the accuracy of the result.
Urine RBC comes in a routine urinalysis (about $40–$50), or $190 with Urine pH, Urine Protein, and 100+ other biomarkers at Empirical Health.
You can measure your Urine RBC for at 2,200+ testing locations across the US. Click below and enter your zip code to browse locations near you.
Test your Urine Red Blood Cells and 100+ other biomarkers in a single blood draw.