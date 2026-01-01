A normal Urine RBC is 0 – 3 /hpf. Lower is better.

Red blood cells in the urine come from bleeding anywhere along the urinary tract. Common, often benign causes include urinary tract infections, kidney stones, strenuous exercise, and menstrual contamination of the sample. Some medications that thin the blood can also increase the chance of finding red cells.

Less common but more important causes include kidney inflammation (glomerulonephritis) and tumors of the bladder or kidney, which is why persistent or unexplained hematuria is evaluated further.

A single mildly elevated reading, especially after exercise or around menstruation, is often rechecked on a fresh sample. Staying hydrated and using a clean-catch collection improve the accuracy of the result.