Renal epithelial cells come from the kidney tubules themselves. Unlike the other epithelial cells in urine, finding more than a rare renal cell is considered significant, because it suggests active damage to the kidney tissue. They can increase with conditions that injure the tubules, such as acute tubular necrosis, kidney inflammation, or certain toxins and medications. Their presence prompts closer evaluation of kidney function. They are one of the more clinically meaningful microscopic findings on a urinalysis.
Renal Cells comes in a routine urinalysis (about $40–$50), or $190 with Urine pH, Urine Protein, and 100+ other biomarkers at Empirical Health.
You can measure your Renal Cells for at 2,200+ testing locations across the US. Click below and enter your zip code to browse locations near you.
Test your Urine Renal Epithelial Cells and 100+ other biomarkers in a single blood draw.