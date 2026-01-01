What We Test / Urinalysis

Urine Renal Epithelial Cells

Renal epithelial cells come from the kidney tubules themselves. Unlike the other epithelial cells in urine, finding more than a rare renal cell is considered significant, because it suggests active damage to the kidney tissue. They can increase with conditions that injure the tubules, such as acute tubular necrosis, kidney inflammation, or certain toxins and medications. Their presence prompts closer evaluation of kidney function. They are one of the more clinically meaningful microscopic findings on a urinalysis.