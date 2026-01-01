A normal Urine SG is 1.005 – 1.03. Higher is better.

Low specific gravity (dilute urine) results from drinking a lot of water before the test, diabetes insipidus, or kidney tubular damage that impairs concentrating ability. Diuretic medications also dilute the urine.

High specific gravity (concentrated urine) is most often from dehydration, heavy sweating, or fluid restriction. Uncontrolled diabetes can raise the reading because glucose spills into the urine. Proteinuria (protein in urine) and contrast dye from recent imaging can also raise it.

The single most impactful lifestyle factor is hydration. Drinking adequate water throughout the day keeps specific gravity in a healthy range. If your urine is consistently very concentrated, it may mean you need to drink more fluids. There are no specific medications that target specific gravity itself, but diuretics lower it, and dehydrating illnesses raise it.