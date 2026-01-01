Squamous epithelial cells are flat, skin-like cells that line the lower urinary tract and genital area. A few are normal, but a large number usually means the sample was contaminated during collection rather than indicating disease. High squamous cell counts are a signal that a urine sample may need to be recollected with a clean-catch technique for accurate results. They are not themselves a sign of kidney or bladder problems. Their main value is in judging whether the rest of the sample is reliable.
Squamous Cells comes in a routine urinalysis (about $40–$50), or $190 with Urine pH, Urine Protein, and 100+ other biomarkers at Empirical Health.
You can measure your Squamous Cells for at 2,200+ testing locations across the US. Click below and enter your zip code to browse locations near you.
Test your Urine Squamous Epithelial Cells and 100+ other biomarkers in a single blood draw.