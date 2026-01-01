Transitional epithelial cells (also called urothelial cells) line the bladder, ureters, and part of the urethra. A small number shedding into the urine is normal as these cells naturally turn over. Increased numbers can appear with urinary tract infections, kidney stones, or recent instrumentation like catheterization. Rarely, abnormal-looking transitional cells can be a clue to a urinary tract tumor, which is why their appearance, not just their number, is noted. They are interpreted in the context of symptoms and the rest of the urinalysis.
Transitional Cells comes in a routine urinalysis (about $40–$50), or $190 with Urine pH, Urine Protein, and 100+ other biomarkers at Empirical Health.
You can measure your Transitional Cells for at 2,200+ testing locations across the US. Click below and enter your zip code to browse locations near you.
Test your Urine Transitional Epithelial Cells and 100+ other biomarkers in a single blood draw.