Normal range: 0 – 5 /hpf (lower is better)
White blood cells in the urine are counted under the microscope and reported per high-power field. A small number is normal. An elevated count (pyuria) usually indicates infection or inflammation somewhere in the urinary tract, from the kidneys to the bladder. It is one of the most direct signs of a urinary tract infection and is interpreted alongside leukocyte esterase, nitrites, and bacteria. Contamination, especially in women, can also raise the count, which is why collection technique matters.
A normal Urine WBC is 0 – 5 /hpf. Lower is better.
An elevated urine white blood cell count most often reflects a urinary tract infection, where the immune system sends white cells to fight bacteria in the bladder or kidneys. Inflammation without infection, kidney stones, and recent catheterization can also raise the count. In women, contamination from the genital area during collection is a common cause of a mildly elevated reading, which is why a clean-catch sample is important.
Less commonly, persistent white cells without bacteria (sterile pyuria) can point to other kidney or urinary tract conditions that warrant further evaluation.
Staying well-hydrated, practicing good hygiene, and promptly addressing urinary symptoms help keep the count normal. A positive result with symptoms is usually confirmed with a urine culture.
Urine WBC comes in a routine urinalysis (about $40–$50), or $190 with Urine pH, Urine Protein, and 100+ other biomarkers at Empirical Health.
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