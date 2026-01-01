A normal Urine WBC is 0 – 5 /hpf. Lower is better.

An elevated urine white blood cell count most often reflects a urinary tract infection, where the immune system sends white cells to fight bacteria in the bladder or kidneys. Inflammation without infection, kidney stones, and recent catheterization can also raise the count. In women, contamination from the genital area during collection is a common cause of a mildly elevated reading, which is why a clean-catch sample is important.

Less commonly, persistent white cells without bacteria (sterile pyuria) can point to other kidney or urinary tract conditions that warrant further evaluation.

Staying well-hydrated, practicing good hygiene, and promptly addressing urinary symptoms help keep the count normal. A positive result with symptoms is usually confirmed with a urine culture.