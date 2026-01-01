What We Test / Urinalysis

Urine Yeast

Yeast cells in urine most often come from contamination, particularly in women, or from a genital yeast infection rather than a true urinary tract infection. In some cases, especially in people with diabetes, weakened immunity, or a urinary catheter, yeast can genuinely colonize or infect the urinary tract. Glucose in the urine, common in uncontrolled diabetes, provides a food source that encourages yeast growth. The finding is interpreted alongside symptoms, glucose, and white blood cells. A clean-catch sample helps distinguish contamination from a real infection.