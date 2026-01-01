Yeast cells in urine most often come from contamination, particularly in women, or from a genital yeast infection rather than a true urinary tract infection. In some cases, especially in people with diabetes, weakened immunity, or a urinary catheter, yeast can genuinely colonize or infect the urinary tract. Glucose in the urine, common in uncontrolled diabetes, provides a food source that encourages yeast growth. The finding is interpreted alongside symptoms, glucose, and white blood cells. A clean-catch sample helps distinguish contamination from a real infection.
Urine Yeast comes in a routine urinalysis (about $40–$50), or $190 with Urine pH, Urine Protein, and 100+ other biomarkers at Empirical Health.
You can measure your Urine Yeast for at 2,200+ testing locations across the US. Click below and enter your zip code to browse locations near you.
Test your Urine Yeast and 100+ other biomarkers in a single blood draw.