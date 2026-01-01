Vitamin B12 Blood Test in Hartford

The easiest way to test your Vitamin B12 (and 100+ biomarkers) in Hartford.
Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.
1 lab visit
32 lab locations in Hartford
100 biomarkers, including Vitamin B12
Custom care plan from an MD
Vitamin B12 is essential for DNA synthesis, red blood cell production, and the protective coating (myelin) around your nerves. Deficiency develops slowly and can cause fatigue, megaloblastic anemia, numbness or tingling in the hands and feet, memory problems, and balance issues. If caught late, some nerve damage can be irreversible, which makes regular testing valuable for people at risk.
Learn more about Vitamin B12, normal ranges, and how to lower it →
Empirical draws blood at 32 lab locations in Hartford through the Quest network, including Hartford, Avon, Bloomfield, Glastonbury, and Meriden. Most locations accept walk-ins.
All 32 lab locations in Hartford
100 Retreat Ave
Hartford, CT
21 Woodland St
Hartford, CT
282 Washington St
Hartford, CT
85 Seymour St
Hartford, CT
100 Simsbury Rd
Avon, CT
54 W Avon Rd
Avon, CT
2 Northwestern Dr
Bloomfield, CT
701 Cottage Grove Rd
Bloomfield, CT
131 New London Turnpike
Glastonbury, CT
305 Western Blvd
Glastonbury, CT
435 Lewis Ave
Meriden, CT
816 Broad Street
Ste 22, Meriden, CT
1 Grove St
New Britain, CT
183 N Mountain Rd
New Britain, CT
2284 Berlin Tpke
Newington, CT
955 Main St
Newington, CT
365 Queen Street
Southington, CT
99 Executive Blvd
Southington, CT
935 Farmington Avenue
Bristol, CT
477 Connecticut Boulevard
East Hartford, CT
54 Hazard Ave
Enfield, CT
838D Farmington Ave
Farmington, CT
18 E Granby Rd
Granby, CT
320 New Britain Rd
Kensington, CT
224 North Main Street
Manchester, CT
1735 Ellington Rd
South Windsor, CT
45 S Main St
Unionville, CT
444 Hartford Tpke
Vernon, CT
970 Farmington Ave
West Hartford, CT
1080 Silas Deane Hwy
Wethersfield, CT
74 Mack St
Windsor, CT
2 Concorde Way
Building 3A, Windsor Locks, CT
No locations match . Try a nearby city or ZIP.
Measure
After purchase, visit a nearby lab in Hartford to track 100+ high-signal biomarkers such as ApoB, Lp(a), and cholesterol.
Heart
ApoB
Lp(a)
HDL Cholesterol
LDL Cholesterol
Triglycerides
10 year heart attack risk
Lifetime heart attack risk
Chol/HDLc Ratio
LDL/HDL Ratio
Non HDL
Total Cholesterol
ApoA1
ApoB/A1 Ratio
Non-HDL/Chol Ratio
LDL/Chol Ratio
HDL/Chol Ratio
Liver
ALT
AST
Total Bilirubin
ALP
De Ritis Ratio
Metabolic
Glucose
Hemoglobin A1c
TSH with reflex to T4
Kidneys
BUN
Creatinine
Albumin
Globulin
A/G Ratio
CO2
Calcium
Total Protein
Sodium
Potassium
Chloride
BUN/Creatinine Ratio
Nutrients
Ferritin
Folate
Iron
% Saturation
Vitamin D
Vitamin B12
Dietary Protein
Dietary Carbs
Dietary Sugar
Dietary Fat
Dietary Saturated Fat
Dietary Sodium
Dietary Potassium
Blood
hs-CRP inflammation)
WBC
Platelets
MCHC
Monocytes %
Leukocyte Esterase
RBC
MPV
RDW
Eosinophils %
Band Neutrophils %
Hemoglobin
MCV
Neutrophils %
Basophils %
R. Lymphocytes %
Hematocrit
MCH
Lymphocytes %
Urine
Appearance
Nitrite
Squamous Epithelial Cells
Bacteria
Occult Blood
Calcium Oxalate Crystals
Transitional Epithelial
Protein
pH
Bilirubin
Casts
Color
RBC
Specific Gravity
Triple Phosphate Crystals
Crystals
Granular Casts
WBC
Hyaline Casts
Ketones
Reducing Substances
Glucose
Renal Epithelial Cells
Uric Acid Crystals
Yeast
Vitamin B12 elsewhere
Vitamin B12 plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Hartford.