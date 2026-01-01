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Vitamin B12 Blood Test in Columbiana County

The easiest way to test your Vitamin B12 (and 100+ biomarkers) in Columbiana County.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

lab locations in Columbiana County

100 biomarkers, including Vitamin B12

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What is Vitamin B12?

Vitamin B12 is essential for DNA synthesis, red blood cell production, and the protective coating (myelin) around your nerves. Deficiency develops slowly and can cause fatigue, megaloblastic anemia, numbness or tingling in the hands and feet, memory problems, and balance issues. If caught late, some nerve damage can be irreversible, which makes regular testing valuable for people at risk.

Learn more about Vitamin B12, normal ranges, and how to lower it →

lab locations across Columbiana County

Empirical draws blood in Columbiana County through the Quest network. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 1 lab locations in Columbiana County
Start testing in Columbiana County

Measure

Test beyond Vitamin B12. Get a 360º view of your heart for $190.

After purchase, visit a nearby lab in Columbiana County to track 100+ high-signal biomarkers such as ApoB, Lp(a), and cholesterol.

Heart

ApoB

Lp(a)

HDL Cholesterol

LDL Cholesterol

Triglycerides

10 year heart attack risk

Lifetime heart attack risk

Chol/HDLc Ratio

LDL/HDL Ratio

Non HDL

Total Cholesterol

ApoA1

ApoB/A1 Ratio

Non-HDL/Chol Ratio

LDL/Chol Ratio

HDL/Chol Ratio

Liver

ALT

AST

Total Bilirubin

ALP

De Ritis Ratio

Metabolic

Glucose

Hemoglobin A1c

TSH with reflex to T4

Kidneys

BUN

Creatinine

Albumin

Globulin

A/G Ratio

CO2

Calcium

Total Protein

Sodium

Potassium

Chloride

BUN/Creatinine Ratio

Nutrients

Ferritin

Folate

Iron

% Saturation

Vitamin D

Vitamin B12

Dietary Protein

Dietary Carbs

Dietary Sugar

Dietary Fat

Dietary Saturated Fat

Dietary Sodium

Dietary Potassium

Blood

hs-CRP inflammation)

WBC

Platelets

MCHC

Monocytes %

Leukocyte Esterase

RBC

MPV

RDW

Eosinophils %

Band Neutrophils %

Hemoglobin

MCV

Neutrophils %

Basophils %

R. Lymphocytes %

Hematocrit

MCH

Lymphocytes %

Urine

Appearance

Nitrite

Squamous Epithelial Cells

Bacteria

Occult Blood

Calcium Oxalate Crystals

Transitional Epithelial

Protein

pH

Bilirubin

Casts

Color

RBC

Specific Gravity

Triple Phosphate Crystals

Crystals

Granular Casts

WBC

Hyaline Casts

Ketones

Reducing Substances

Glucose

Renal Epithelial Cells

Uric Acid Crystals

Yeast

More Vitamin B12 testing

Vitamin B12 elsewhere

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Other tests in Columbiana County

ApoB blood test in Columbiana CountyLp(a) blood test in Columbiana CountyVitamin D blood test in Columbiana Countyhs-CRP blood test in Columbiana County

Frequently asked questions about Vitamin B12 testing in Columbiana County

Test your Vitamin B12 in Columbiana County.

Vitamin B12 plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Columbiana County.

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