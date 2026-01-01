Vitamin B12 Blood Test in Warren County

Vitamin B12 is essential for DNA synthesis, red blood cell production, and the protective coating (myelin) around your nerves. Deficiency develops slowly and can cause fatigue, megaloblastic anemia, numbness or tingling in the hands and feet, memory problems, and balance issues. If caught late, some nerve damage can be irreversible, which makes regular testing valuable for people at risk.

Learn more about Vitamin B12, normal ranges, and how to lower it →