 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
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Vitamin D Blood Test in Montgomery County

The easiest way to test your Vitamin D (and 100+ biomarkers) in Montgomery County.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

12 lab locations in Montgomery County

100 biomarkers, including Vitamin D

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What is Vitamin D?

Vitamin D is essential for calcium absorption, bone health, immune function, and cardiovascular health. Despite its name, Vitamin D acts more like a hormone than a vitamin. Deficiency is remarkably common, affecting an estimated 40% of US adults. Levels below 20 ng/mL are deficient, 20-30 ng/mL is insufficient, and above 30 ng/mL is sufficient. Most experts now recommend aiming for at least 30 ng/mL.

Learn more about Vitamin D, normal ranges, and how to lower it →

12 Lab Locations in Montgomery County

Empirical draws blood at 12 lab locations in Montgomery County through the Quest network, including Bethesda, Germantown, Rockville, Silver Spring, and Gaithersburg. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 12 lab locations in Montgomery County
Start testing in Montgomery County

Measure

Test beyond Vitamin D. Get a 360º view of your heart for $190.

After purchase, visit a nearby lab in Montgomery County to track 100+ high-signal biomarkers such as ApoB, Lp(a), and cholesterol.

Heart

ApoB

Lp(a)

HDL Cholesterol

LDL Cholesterol

Triglycerides

10 year heart attack risk

Lifetime heart attack risk

Chol/HDLc Ratio

LDL/HDL Ratio

Non HDL

Total Cholesterol

ApoA1

ApoB/A1 Ratio

Non-HDL/Chol Ratio

LDL/Chol Ratio

HDL/Chol Ratio

Liver

ALT

AST

Total Bilirubin

ALP

De Ritis Ratio

Metabolic

Glucose

Hemoglobin A1c

TSH with reflex to T4

Kidneys

BUN

Creatinine

Albumin

Globulin

A/G Ratio

CO2

Calcium

Total Protein

Sodium

Potassium

Chloride

BUN/Creatinine Ratio

Nutrients

Ferritin

Folate

Iron

% Saturation

Vitamin D

Vitamin B12

Dietary Protein

Dietary Carbs

Dietary Sugar

Dietary Fat

Dietary Saturated Fat

Dietary Sodium

Dietary Potassium

Blood

hs-CRP inflammation)

WBC

Platelets

MCHC

Monocytes %

Leukocyte Esterase

RBC

MPV

RDW

Eosinophils %

Band Neutrophils %

Hemoglobin

MCV

Neutrophils %

Basophils %

R. Lymphocytes %

Hematocrit

MCH

Lymphocytes %

Urine

Appearance

Nitrite

Squamous Epithelial Cells

Bacteria

Occult Blood

Calcium Oxalate Crystals

Transitional Epithelial

Protein

pH

Bilirubin

Casts

Color

RBC

Specific Gravity

Triple Phosphate Crystals

Crystals

Granular Casts

WBC

Hyaline Casts

Ketones

Reducing Substances

Glucose

Renal Epithelial Cells

Uric Acid Crystals

Yeast

More Vitamin D testing

Vitamin D elsewhere

Vitamin D overview Vitamin D blood test in MarylandVitamin D blood test in Howard CountyVitamin D blood test in Prince George's CountyVitamin D blood test in Northern VirginiaVitamin D blood test in BaltimoreVitamin D blood test in RichmondVitamin D blood test in PhiladelphiaVitamin D blood test in Hampton RoadsVitamin D blood test in Pittsburgh

Other tests in Montgomery County

ApoB blood test in Montgomery CountyLp(a) blood test in Montgomery Countyhs-CRP blood test in Montgomery CountyLDL blood test in Montgomery County

Frequently asked questions about Vitamin D testing in Montgomery County

Test your Vitamin D in Montgomery County.

Vitamin D plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Montgomery County.

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