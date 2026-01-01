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Vitamin D Blood Test in Dauphin County

The easiest way to test your Vitamin D (and 100+ biomarkers) in Dauphin County.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

lab locations in Dauphin County

100 biomarkers, including Vitamin D

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What is Vitamin D?

Vitamin D is essential for calcium absorption, bone health, immune function, and cardiovascular health. Despite its name, Vitamin D acts more like a hormone than a vitamin. Deficiency is remarkably common, affecting an estimated 40% of US adults. Levels below 20 ng/mL are deficient, 20-30 ng/mL is insufficient, and above 30 ng/mL is sufficient. Most experts now recommend aiming for at least 30 ng/mL.

Learn more about Vitamin D, normal ranges, and how to lower it →

lab locations across Dauphin County

Empirical draws blood in Dauphin County through the Quest network. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 3 lab locations in Dauphin County
Start testing in Dauphin County

Measure

Test beyond Vitamin D. Get a 360º view of your heart for $190.

After purchase, visit a nearby lab in Dauphin County to track 100+ high-signal biomarkers such as ApoB, Lp(a), and cholesterol.

Heart

ApoB

Lp(a)

HDL Cholesterol

LDL Cholesterol

Triglycerides

10 year heart attack risk

Lifetime heart attack risk

Chol/HDLc Ratio

LDL/HDL Ratio

Non HDL

Total Cholesterol

ApoA1

ApoB/A1 Ratio

Non-HDL/Chol Ratio

LDL/Chol Ratio

HDL/Chol Ratio

Liver

ALT

AST

Total Bilirubin

ALP

De Ritis Ratio

Metabolic

Glucose

Hemoglobin A1c

TSH with reflex to T4

Kidneys

BUN

Creatinine

Albumin

Globulin

A/G Ratio

CO2

Calcium

Total Protein

Sodium

Potassium

Chloride

BUN/Creatinine Ratio

Nutrients

Ferritin

Folate

Iron

% Saturation

Vitamin D

Vitamin B12

Dietary Protein

Dietary Carbs

Dietary Sugar

Dietary Fat

Dietary Saturated Fat

Dietary Sodium

Dietary Potassium

Blood

hs-CRP inflammation)

WBC

Platelets

MCHC

Monocytes %

Leukocyte Esterase

RBC

MPV

RDW

Eosinophils %

Band Neutrophils %

Hemoglobin

MCV

Neutrophils %

Basophils %

R. Lymphocytes %

Hematocrit

MCH

Lymphocytes %

Urine

Appearance

Nitrite

Squamous Epithelial Cells

Bacteria

Occult Blood

Calcium Oxalate Crystals

Transitional Epithelial

Protein

pH

Bilirubin

Casts

Color

RBC

Specific Gravity

Triple Phosphate Crystals

Crystals

Granular Casts

WBC

Hyaline Casts

Ketones

Reducing Substances

Glucose

Renal Epithelial Cells

Uric Acid Crystals

Yeast

More Vitamin D testing

Vitamin D elsewhere

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Other tests in Dauphin County

ApoB blood test in Dauphin CountyLp(a) blood test in Dauphin Countyhs-CRP blood test in Dauphin CountyLDL blood test in Dauphin County

Frequently asked questions about Vitamin D testing in Dauphin County

Test your Vitamin D in Dauphin County.

Vitamin D plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Dauphin County.

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