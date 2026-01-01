Vitamin D Blood Test in Pittsburgh

The easiest way to test your Vitamin D (and 100+ biomarkers) in Pittsburgh.
Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.
1 lab visit
35 lab locations in Pittsburgh
100 biomarkers, including Vitamin D
Custom care plan from an MD
Vitamin D is essential for calcium absorption, bone health, immune function, and cardiovascular health. Despite its name, Vitamin D acts more like a hormone than a vitamin. Deficiency is remarkably common, affecting an estimated 40% of US adults. Levels below 20 ng/mL are deficient, 20-30 ng/mL is insufficient, and above 30 ng/mL is sufficient. Most experts now recommend aiming for at least 30 ng/mL.
Learn more about Vitamin D, normal ranges, and how to lower it →
Empirical draws blood at 35 lab locations in Pittsburgh through the Quest network, including Pittsburgh, Monroeville, Bethel Park, West Mifflin, and Allison Park. Most locations accept walk-ins.
All 35 lab locations in Pittsburgh
120 Lytton Ave
Pittsburgh, PA
2310 Jane St
Pittsburgh, PA
2336 Ardmore Blvd
Pittsburgh, PA
2727 Murray Ave
Pittsburgh, PA
4225 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA
4771 McKnight Rd
Pittsburgh, PA
4815 Centre Ave
Pittsburgh, PA
501 Martindale St
Pittsburgh, PA
5484 Campbells Run Rd
Pittsburgh, PA
8856 Covenant Ave
Pittsburgh, PA
969 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA
2644 Mosside Blvd. Rt 48
Monroeville, PA
3824 Northern Pike
Monroeville, PA
600 Oxford Dr
Monroeville, PA
1300 Oxford Dr
Bethel Park, PA
5219 Library Rd
Bethel Park, PA
1907 Lebanon Church Rd
West Mifflin, PA
275 Clairton Blvd
West Mifflin, PA
4490 Mt. Royal Blvd
Allison Park, PA
832 Merchant St
Ambridge, PA
50 Freeport Rd
Aspinwall, PA
1701 Third Street
Beaver, PA
1061 Washington Ave
Carnegie, PA
1600 Coraopolis Heights Rd
Coraopolis, PA
20325 Route 19N
Cranberry Twp, PA
8943 State Route 30
Irwin, PA
1015 Waterdam Plaza Dr
Mc Murray, PA
642 Washington Rd
Mt. Lebanon, PA
4889 William Penn Hwy
Murrysville, PA
1604 Burtner Rd
Natrona Heights, PA
100 Tarentum Bridge Road
New Kensington, PA
12240 Frankstown Rd
Penn Hills, PA
520 Northpointe Circle
Seven Fields, PA
2000 Village Run Dr
Wexford, PA
2001 Lincoln Way
White Oak, PA
No locations match . Try a nearby city or ZIP.
Measure
After purchase, visit a nearby lab in Pittsburgh to track 100+ high-signal biomarkers such as ApoB, Lp(a), and cholesterol.
Heart
ApoB
Lp(a)
HDL Cholesterol
LDL Cholesterol
Triglycerides
10 year heart attack risk
Lifetime heart attack risk
Chol/HDLc Ratio
LDL/HDL Ratio
Non HDL
Total Cholesterol
ApoA1
ApoB/A1 Ratio
Non-HDL/Chol Ratio
LDL/Chol Ratio
HDL/Chol Ratio
Liver
ALT
AST
Total Bilirubin
ALP
De Ritis Ratio
Metabolic
Glucose
Hemoglobin A1c
TSH with reflex to T4
Kidneys
BUN
Creatinine
Albumin
Globulin
A/G Ratio
CO2
Calcium
Total Protein
Sodium
Potassium
Chloride
BUN/Creatinine Ratio
Nutrients
Ferritin
Folate
Iron
% Saturation
Vitamin D
Vitamin B12
Dietary Protein
Dietary Carbs
Dietary Sugar
Dietary Fat
Dietary Saturated Fat
Dietary Sodium
Dietary Potassium
Blood
hs-CRP inflammation)
WBC
Platelets
MCHC
Monocytes %
Leukocyte Esterase
RBC
MPV
RDW
Eosinophils %
Band Neutrophils %
Hemoglobin
MCV
Neutrophils %
Basophils %
R. Lymphocytes %
Hematocrit
MCH
Lymphocytes %
Urine
Appearance
Nitrite
Squamous Epithelial Cells
Bacteria
Occult Blood
Calcium Oxalate Crystals
Transitional Epithelial
Protein
pH
Bilirubin
Casts
Color
RBC
Specific Gravity
Triple Phosphate Crystals
Crystals
Granular Casts
WBC
Hyaline Casts
Ketones
Reducing Substances
Glucose
Renal Epithelial Cells
Uric Acid Crystals
Yeast
Vitamin D elsewhere
Vitamin D plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Pittsburgh.