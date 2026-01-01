Vitamin D Blood Test in Dallas-Fort Worth

The easiest way to test your Vitamin D (and 100+ biomarkers) in Dallas-Fort Worth.
Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.
1 lab visit
50 lab locations in Dallas-Fort Worth
100 biomarkers, including Vitamin D
Custom care plan from an MD
Vitamin D is essential for calcium absorption, bone health, immune function, and cardiovascular health. Despite its name, Vitamin D acts more like a hormone than a vitamin. Deficiency is remarkably common, affecting an estimated 40% of US adults. Levels below 20 ng/mL are deficient, 20-30 ng/mL is insufficient, and above 30 ng/mL is sufficient. Most experts now recommend aiming for at least 30 ng/mL.
Learn more about Vitamin D, normal ranges, and how to lower it →
Empirical draws blood at 50 lab locations in Dallas-Fort Worth through the Quest network, including Dallas, Fort Worth, Plano, Arlington, and Garland. Most locations accept walk-ins.
All 50 lab locations in Dallas-Fort Worth
1151 N Buckner Blvd
Dallas, TX
11613 N Central Expwy
Dallas, TX
1411 N Beckley Ave
Dallas, TX
3430 W Wheatland Rd
Dallas, TX
3600 Gaston
Dallas, TX
8230 Walnut Hill Ln
Bldg Iii, Dallas, TX
1250 8th Avenue
Fort Worth, TX
5500 Overton Ridge Blvd
Fort Worth, TX
6844 Harris Pkwy
Fort Worth, TX
7630 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX
855 Montgomery St
Fort Worth, TX
3600 Communications Pkwy
Plano, TX
3801 W 15Th St
Plano, TX
3945 Legacy Dr
Plano, TX
1001 W Arbrook Blvd
Arlington, TX
902 W Randol Mill
Arlington, TX
2535 Firewheel Parkway
Garland, TX
2645 Arapaho
Garland, TX
1000 Keller Pkwy
Keller, TX
3529 Heritage Trace Parkway
Keller, TX
1501 Pioneer Rd
Mesquite, TX
3230 I- 30 East
Mesquite, TX
1201 Arista Dr
Rockwall, TX
3070 N Goliad St
Rockwall, TX
14280 Marsh Ln
Addison, TX
730 W Exchange Pkwy
Allen, TX
124 Industrial Ave
Azle, TX
1615 Hospital Pkwy
Bedford, TX
1505 W Wilshire Blvd
Burleson, TX
4333 North Josey Lane Plaza Ii
Carrollton, TX
1301 W Henderson St
Cleburne, TX
106 N Denton Tap Rd
Coppell, TX
2817 S Mayhill Rd
Denton, TX
803 W Lampasas St
Ennis, TX
745 Cross Timbers Rd
Flower Mound, TX
4001 Long Prairie Road
Flowermound, TX
5575 Warren Pkwy
Frisco, TX
805 Hill Blvd
Granbury, TX
4215 S Carrier Pkwy
Grand Prairie, TX
302 S Park Blvd
Grapevine, TX
3501 N Macarthur Blvd
Irving, TX
150 N I 35 E
Lancaster, TX
990 Highway 287 N
Mansfield, TX
4510 Medical Center Dr
McKinney, TX
140 East F. M. 544
Murphy, TX
500 Richland Blvd
Prosper, TX
819 W Arapaho Rd
Richardson, TX
8805 Lakeview Pkwy
Rowlett, TX
100 W Southlake Blvd
Southlake, TX
1105 Sante Fe
Weatherford, TX
No locations match . Try a nearby city or ZIP.
Measure
After purchase, visit a nearby lab in Dallas-Fort Worth to track 100+ high-signal biomarkers such as ApoB, Lp(a), and cholesterol.
Heart
ApoB
Lp(a)
HDL Cholesterol
LDL Cholesterol
Triglycerides
10 year heart attack risk
Lifetime heart attack risk
Chol/HDLc Ratio
LDL/HDL Ratio
Non HDL
Total Cholesterol
ApoA1
ApoB/A1 Ratio
Non-HDL/Chol Ratio
LDL/Chol Ratio
HDL/Chol Ratio
Liver
ALT
AST
Total Bilirubin
ALP
De Ritis Ratio
Metabolic
Glucose
Hemoglobin A1c
TSH with reflex to T4
Kidneys
BUN
Creatinine
Albumin
Globulin
A/G Ratio
CO2
Calcium
Total Protein
Sodium
Potassium
Chloride
BUN/Creatinine Ratio
Nutrients
Ferritin
Folate
Iron
% Saturation
Vitamin D
Vitamin B12
Dietary Protein
Dietary Carbs
Dietary Sugar
Dietary Fat
Dietary Saturated Fat
Dietary Sodium
Dietary Potassium
Blood
hs-CRP inflammation)
WBC
Platelets
MCHC
Monocytes %
Leukocyte Esterase
RBC
MPV
RDW
Eosinophils %
Band Neutrophils %
Hemoglobin
MCV
Neutrophils %
Basophils %
R. Lymphocytes %
Hematocrit
MCH
Lymphocytes %
Urine
Appearance
Nitrite
Squamous Epithelial Cells
Bacteria
Occult Blood
Calcium Oxalate Crystals
Transitional Epithelial
Protein
pH
Bilirubin
Casts
Color
RBC
Specific Gravity
Triple Phosphate Crystals
Crystals
Granular Casts
WBC
Hyaline Casts
Ketones
Reducing Substances
Glucose
Renal Epithelial Cells
Uric Acid Crystals
Yeast
Vitamin D elsewhere
Vitamin D plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Dallas-Fort Worth.