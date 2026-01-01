Vitamin D Blood Test in Houston

The easiest way to test your Vitamin D (and 100+ biomarkers) in Houston.
Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.
1 lab visit
48 lab locations in Houston
100 biomarkers, including Vitamin D
Custom care plan from an MD
Vitamin D is essential for calcium absorption, bone health, immune function, and cardiovascular health. Despite its name, Vitamin D acts more like a hormone than a vitamin. Deficiency is remarkably common, affecting an estimated 40% of US adults. Levels below 20 ng/mL are deficient, 20-30 ng/mL is insufficient, and above 30 ng/mL is sufficient. Most experts now recommend aiming for at least 30 ng/mL.
Learn more about Vitamin D, normal ranges, and how to lower it →
Empirical draws blood at 48 lab locations in Houston through the Quest network, including Houston, Katy, Sugar Land, Baytown, and Cypress. Most locations accept walk-ins.
All 48 lab locations in Houston
10680 Jones Road
Houston, TX
10837 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX
1140 Westmont Dr
Houston, TX
11454 Space Center Blvd
Houston, TX
11811 Fm 1960 Rd W
Houston, TX
11914 Astoria Blvd
Houston, TX
1200 Binz St
Houston, TX
12121 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX
12385 Kingsride Avenue
Houston, TX
1431 Studemont St
Houston, TX
1631 North Loop W
Houston, TX
17070 Red Oak Dr
Houston, TX
18322 Clay Rd
Houston, TX
1919 North Loop W
Houston, TX
3131 W Holcombe Blvd
Houston, TX
6410 Fannin Street
Houston, TX
7030 Bretshire Dr
Houston, TX
7400 Fannin Street
Houston, TX
7538 Cypress Creek Pkwy
Houston, TX
7737 Southwest Fwy
Houston, TX
7777 Southwest Fwy
Houston, TX
8200 Wednesbury Lane
Houston, TX
8610 Martin Luther King Blvd
Houston, TX
915 Gessner Rd
Houston, TX
925 Gessner Rd
Houston, TX
930 Fm 1960 Rd E
Houston, TX
1331 W Grand Pkwy N
Katy, TX
21386 Provincial Blvd
Katy, TX
23920 Katy Freeway
Katy, TX
952 S Fry Rd
Katy, TX
15259 Southwest Freeway
Sugar Land, TX
17510 W Grand Pkwy S
Sugar Land, TX
17520 W Grand Pkwy S
Sugar Land, TX
1677A W Baker Rd
Baytown, TX
6530 Garth Rd
Baytown, TX
12344 Barker Cypress Rd
Cypress, TX
27700 Nw Freeway
Cypress, TX
18955 N Memorial Dr
Humble, TX
8901 Fm Road 1960
Humble, TX
23824 Hwy 59 North
Kingwood, TX
4533 Kingwood Dr
Kingwood, TX
10228 W Broadway
Pearland, TX
10907 Memorial Hermann Dr
Pearland, TX
8850 Six Pines Drive
The Woodlands, TX
9305 Pinecroft Dr
The Woodlands, TX
6700 W. Loop S
Bellaire, TX
305 Singing Oaks
Spring Branch, TX
13406 Medical Complex Dr
Tomball, TX
No locations match . Try a nearby city or ZIP.
Measure
After purchase, visit a nearby lab in Houston to track 100+ high-signal biomarkers such as ApoB, Lp(a), and cholesterol.
Heart
ApoB
Lp(a)
HDL Cholesterol
LDL Cholesterol
Triglycerides
10 year heart attack risk
Lifetime heart attack risk
Chol/HDLc Ratio
LDL/HDL Ratio
Non HDL
Total Cholesterol
ApoA1
ApoB/A1 Ratio
Non-HDL/Chol Ratio
LDL/Chol Ratio
HDL/Chol Ratio
Liver
ALT
AST
Total Bilirubin
ALP
De Ritis Ratio
Metabolic
Glucose
Hemoglobin A1c
TSH with reflex to T4
Kidneys
BUN
Creatinine
Albumin
Globulin
A/G Ratio
CO2
Calcium
Total Protein
Sodium
Potassium
Chloride
BUN/Creatinine Ratio
Nutrients
Ferritin
Folate
Iron
% Saturation
Vitamin D
Vitamin B12
Dietary Protein
Dietary Carbs
Dietary Sugar
Dietary Fat
Dietary Saturated Fat
Dietary Sodium
Dietary Potassium
Blood
hs-CRP inflammation)
WBC
Platelets
MCHC
Monocytes %
Leukocyte Esterase
RBC
MPV
RDW
Eosinophils %
Band Neutrophils %
Hemoglobin
MCV
Neutrophils %
Basophils %
R. Lymphocytes %
Hematocrit
MCH
Lymphocytes %
Urine
Appearance
Nitrite
Squamous Epithelial Cells
Bacteria
Occult Blood
Calcium Oxalate Crystals
Transitional Epithelial
Protein
pH
Bilirubin
Casts
Color
RBC
Specific Gravity
Triple Phosphate Crystals
Crystals
Granular Casts
WBC
Hyaline Casts
Ketones
Reducing Substances
Glucose
Renal Epithelial Cells
Uric Acid Crystals
Yeast
Vitamin D elsewhere
Vitamin D plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Houston.