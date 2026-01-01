A normal WBC is Above 4000 cells/µL. Higher is better.

High white blood cell counts most often reflect an active infection, as the body ramps up immune cells to fight off bacteria or viruses. Inflammation, physical or emotional stress, smoking, and recent intense exercise can all push the count up temporarily. Corticosteroid medications raise it as well. Persistently high counts can point to chronic inflammation or, rarely, a bone marrow disorder.

Low white blood cell counts can result from viral infections, autoimmune conditions, vitamin B12 or folate deficiency, and some medications. Bone marrow problems and an enlarged spleen can also lower the count.

A single mildly abnormal reading is often transient and worth rechecking. Not smoking, managing stress, getting adequate sleep, and treating underlying infections help keep the count in a healthy range. Because the total reflects the sum of five different cell types, the differential is what reveals which part of the immune system is reacting.