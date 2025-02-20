Feb 20, 2025 Empirical Health launches today on Android, WearOS, and Fitbit Wyatt Chang and Brandon Ballinger

Big news—Empirical Health is launching on Android! Starting today, you can download our app on the Google Play Store and turn your WearOS watch into a personal health assistant. Empirical is compatible with Samsung Galaxy Watches, Google Pixel Watches, Fitbits, and other WearOS devices.

Download Empirical Health for Android now.

WearOS watches track tons of health data, but most of it goes unused by the healthcare system. We think that’s a missed opportunity. So, we built an entire medical practice that uses modern technology to streamline diagnostics, improve treatment, and keep the doctor-patient relationship at the center of care

Here’s what you can do with Empirical Health:

Let’s say your smartwatch detects signs of sleep apnea—like low deep/REM sleep or irregular breathing. You can talk with an Empirical Health doctor to order an FDA-cleared, at-home sleep apnea test, covered by insurance. No need for overnight stays at a sleep lab. If your smart watch doesn’t include sleep apnea detection, or you’re worried it’s missing something, you can take a clinical assessment (the STOP-BANG questionnaire) within the Empriical Health app to help assess your risk.

Did you know that every 10 bpm drop in your resting heart rate can lower your risk of death by 10-20%? Empirical Health takes your wearable data, blood pressure, and cholesterol levels and creates a personalized care plan to help you improve your heart health.

A tilt table test is expensive and inconvenient, but did you know your smartwatch can perform an equivalent assessment at home? Empirical Health guides you through the process, combining smartwatch readings with blood test results (we’ll order a blood test if needed) to help diagnose conditions like Long COVID and POTS.

Medical care through Empirical Health is available in 30+ U.S. states, covering 200 million people and supported by most major insurance providers. The app itself is available on the Google Play Store starting today.

We love diving into data, and here are a few health insights that might surprise you:

Empirical Health integrates with Android Health Connect and Fitbit APIs, so it works seamlessly with Samsung Galaxy Watches, Google Pixel Watches, Fitbits, and other WearOS devices. Here’s what you’ll find inside the app:

Today Tab: High-resolution heart rate, sleep, symptom, and workout data, on a daily basis.

High-resolution heart rate, sleep, symptom, and workout data, on a daily basis. Metrics Tab: Deep dive into over 40 biomarkers, including wearable and blood test results.

Deep dive into over 40 biomarkers, including wearable and blood test results. Chat Tab: Talk to a real doctor (if you’re in an eligible location).

Talk to a real doctor (if you’re in an eligible location). Goals Tab: Set up personalized health plan including nutrition, exercise, and diagnostic steps.

Download Empirical Health for Android on the Google Play Store. Take it for a spin and let us know what you think!