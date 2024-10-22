Oct 22, 2024 How Apple Watch estimates VO2Max to within 1.2 ml/kg/min without a treadmill test Brandon Ballinger

VO2Max has caught attention as an overall metric of longevity: every 1 ml/kg/min increase in VO2 max reduces risk of death by 9 percent. Clinical testing of VO2Max typically uses a respiratory mask during intense exercise, such as a treadmill or cycling.

Apple Watch’s cardio fitness algorithm estimates VO2 max to within an accuracy of about 1.2 ml/kg/ml—but with no treadmill. This article explains the science behind VO2 max, how the Apple Watch’s cardio fitness algorithm works (based on published details), and actual concrete data on its accuracy.

For details on how to improve VO2Max, its link to longevity, or how to get a cardio fitness measurement, see our guide to Apple Watch’s cardio fitness metric.

Primer: how VO2Max is measured in the lab

Before we get into how Apple Watch algorithm estimates VO2Max, we have to first define how VO2Max is actually measured in the lab.

During a cardiopulmonary test, you wear a respiratory mask while exercising (e.g., cycling or treadmill) at a steadily increasing intensity. As the work intensity rises, you consume more O₂ (oxygen), expell more CO₂ (carbon dioxide), and your heart rate rises.

At some point, the intensity of the workout becomes high enough that your muscles need more oxygen than your heart and lungs can supply. Your muscle cells are then forced to switch from aerobic to anerobic energy production, so that CO₂ continues increasing while O₂ pleateaus. At least, this is the “idealized” test situation—in practice, O₂ may not actually reach a plateau and the test may end when the the ratio of CO₂ to O₂ reaches 1.1, when the patient feels breathless, when an ECG shows signs of stress, etc.

This whole process produces a nine-panel plot, which shows various combinations of O₂ consumed, CO₂ expelled, intensity of exercise (in watts), heart rate, breathing rate, blood oxygen saturation, and so on.

In panel 3, you can see how both O₂ (red) and CO₂ (blue) increase as the exercise intensity ramps up (black), and there’s a point around 11 minutes where the two lines diverge. Panel 5 shows that heart rate increases roughly in proportion to O₂.

Apple Watch estimates cardio fitness based on heart rate and GPS

If you wanted to measure VO2Max without actually measuring O₂ and CO₂, how would you do it? You can make use of two facts:

Heart rate and O₂ are proportionate: as your heart rate increases, you’re consuming more O₂. You can estimate work (in watts) if you know the person’s pace and body weight.

Various heuristics have been proposed to estimate VO2Max from heart rate and pace alone, including the Rockport fitness walking test.

While Apple does not disclose their exact algorithm, they do require two things to produce a cardio fitness estimate:

Outdoor walking/running/hiking workout on flat ground (5% grade or less).

Heart rate needs to increase more than 30% of the way between your resting heart rate and max heart rate. For example, if your resting heart rate is 60bpm and your max heart rate is 180bpm, you’d need to reach a heart rate of 96bpm or above to get a VO2Max estimate.

These suggest they’re estimating both work and heart rate response to exercise—potentially using a fancier algorithm, but similar in its basic science to something like the Rockport test.

Apple itself ran a study validating the algorithm, with 534 participants for development and 221 for validation. The algorithm was surprisingly accurate, with a mean error of 1.2 to 1.4 ml/kg/min and a reliability coefficient (ICC) around 0.86–0.89.

You can see a plot of actual VO2Max (x axis) vs the Apple Watch’s estimate (y axis). It’s pretty good!

However, the algorithm does have limitations for people with certain health conditions and on certain medications. From Apple’s own report:

Other medical conditions can also decrease the accuracy of VO2 max estimates on Apple Watch. These include medical conditions or devices that decouple heart rate from movement or exercise (for example, pain, arrhythmias, pacemakers, or cardiac-assist devices); medical conditions that severely limit exercise tolerance, preventing patients from reaching heart rates close to their predicted maximum heart rate (for example, peripheral arterial disease); and medical conditions that significantly increase the difficulty of ambulation, such as skeletal or neuromuscular conditions causing gait inefficiency (for example, multiple sclerosis or cerebral palsy).

How to improve VO2Max?

I hope you enjoyed this article on the science behind VO2Max.