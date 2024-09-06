Sep 6, 2024 Summarize all your Apple Watch vitals into a health report Wyatt Chang

Your Apple Watch gathers more than 21 different biometrics, from heart rate variability to blood oxygen levels. While having this wealth of data at your fingertips is impressive, understanding it can be overwhelming. What’s normal? What’s a cause for concern? Without medical expertise, it’s often hard to interpret these numbers.

Introducing Metrics: A New Way to Track Your Health

At Empirical Health, we bridge this gap as we work to become your personal healthcare assistant. We’re excited to announce the launch of our newest feature: Metrics. With Metrics, you’ll be able to see a comprehensive overview of all your key health data in one place. Metrics helps you understand whether your health metrics are within a normal range or if they’re out of range.

More importantly, we don’t leave you to figure it out alone. If something seems off, you can connect with a real doctor who can guide you through the next steps and provide medical insights based on your individual health profile. Empirical Health goes beyond simple data collection, it turns your health metrics into insights that can help you live a healthier life.

What Metrics We Track

From heart rate patterns to long-term trends in REM and deep sleep, Metrics offers a holistic view of your health, empowering you to take proactive steps toward well-being. Our metrics are broken up into 5 main categories

Heart : Interested in checking your heart health? Take a look at our Heart section to see if your resting heart rate and heart rate recovery are within normal range. You can also see your number of ECGs , irregular rhythm notifications , and check your heart attack risk .

Sleep : More interested in checking your sleep quality? Check to see how your deep sleep percentage , sleep duration , REM sleep percentage , and sleeping blood oxygen compare to what’s expected. You can also take a sleep apnea risk assessment here.

Lungs : Check your lung health with metrics like VO2 Max , breaths per minute , and blood oxygen levels .

Exercise : Are you an avid exercise lover? See how cardio , zone 5 , and strength minutes stack up.

Other: Interested in learning more about what your heart rate variability (HRV) means? Check this out and more in the Empirical Health app.

Whether you’re managing a chronic condition or simply want to optimize your health, Metrics will help you keep track of what’s important.

Chronic conditions, such as heart disease and sleep apnea, often go undiagnosed until they lead to more serious complications. We aim to prevent this. Empirical Health provides specialized tools designed to assess your risk for heart attacks and sleep apnea, both of which can be life-threatening if left unchecked. Our cardiovascular risk assessment takes into account your blood test results, providing you with an easy-to-understand evaluation of your risk. Similarly, our sleep apnea tool asks you a series of questions to determine whether you may be at risk for this often undiagnosed condition. If we do detect that something requires further attention, you’re just a tap away from speaking with a doctor.

Try It Today

Are you ready to live your healthiest life? Book an appointment, or download the app (currently available on iOS and compatible with Apple Watch) at https://empirical.health.