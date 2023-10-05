Oct 5, 2023 What are some of the most common POTS triggers? Raquel Rodriguez Martinez, MD, MPP

Postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS) is a chronic condition that affects the autonomic nervous system. People with POTS experience a rapid increase in heart rate when they stand up from a sitting or lying position. This can cause a variety of symptoms, including dizziness, lightheadedness, fainting, and fatigue.

There are many different things that can trigger POTS symptoms. Some of the most common triggers include:

Heat: Exposure to heat, such as from a hot bath or shower, a hot room, or on a hot day, can cause POTS symptoms to flare.

Standing: Standing for long periods of time can also trigger POTS symptoms.

Dehydration: Not drinking enough fluids can lead to dehydration, which can make POTS symptoms worse.

Exercise: Exercise can be a trigger for people with POTS, especially if they are not used to exercising regularly.

Illness: Being sick, even a minor illness such as a cold or the flu, can trigger POTS symptoms.

Stress: Stress can also trigger POTS symptoms.

In addition to these common triggers, there are a number of other things that can trigger POTS symptoms in some people, including:

Eating certain foods: Some people with POTS find that certain foods, such as caffeine, alcohol, and sugary drinks, can trigger their symptoms.

Menstruation: Some women with POTS find that their symptoms are worse during their menstrual periods.

Certain medications: Some medications, such as diuretics, can worsen POTS symptoms.

If you have POTS, it is important to be aware of your triggers so that you can avoid them or manage them effectively. Here are some tips for managing your POTS triggers:

Heat: Stay cool and hydrated, especially in hot weather. Avoid strenuous activity in hot weather.

Standing: Take breaks from standing for long periods of time. If you have to stand for a long time, try to shift your weight from one foot to the other and move your legs around.

Dehydration: Drink plenty of fluids throughout the day, especially water and electrolyte-rich drinks.

Exercise: If you are new to exercise, start slowly and gradually increase the intensity and duration of your workouts. Be sure to stay hydrated and avoid exercising in hot weather.

Illness: Get enough rest and stay hydrated when you are sick.

Stress: Find healthy ways to manage stress, such as exercise, yoga, or meditation.

If you are struggling to manage your POTS triggers, talk to your primary care doctor. They can help you develop a personalized plan to manage your condition and improve your quality of life.