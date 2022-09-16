Sep 16, 2022 Empirical Sleep for watchOS 9 Brandon Ballinger

One of the most exciting new features in watchOS 9 is sleep stages. The Apple Watch will now categorize your time asleep into Core, Deep, and REM (Rapid Eye Movement) sleep.

Empirical Sleep 2.0 launched with support for sleep stages, widgets (new in iOS 16), and a whole lot more. It’s live on the App Store and ready to download.

Here’s what’s new:

Sleep stages. Empirical Sleep now shows your amount of time in Core, Deep, and REM sleep on both the mobile phone and the watchface.

Watchface / sleep complications. Speaking of the watchface, we’ve built an all-new watchface which shows sleep onset, duration, quality, and sleep stages, as well as a new native Apple Watch app.

Sleep widgets for your iPhone lockscreen. Want to see your sleep directly on your phone lockscreen? Everything available on the watchface can be also placed on the iPhone lockscreen. That’s because Empirical Sleep is built on Apple’s new WidgetKit framework. TechCrunch featured us in their story on iOS16-ready apps with lockscreen support.

Download Empirical Sleep for Apple Watch on the App Store.