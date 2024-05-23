May 23, 2024 How to correlate your health metrics with symptoms Brandon Ballinger

How does alcohol affect my deep sleep? Are my symptoms worse in days when my heart rate is higher? What are the top factors that affect my heart rate variability?

While wearables like Apple Watch give us lots of raw data on our health metrics, what really matters is insights into the underlying factors behind our metrics.

Today we’re launching a feature in Empirical Health that lets you correlate your health metrics with your symptoms and behaviors.

Try it now — download Empirical Health for Apple Watch today.

Correlations

In Empirical Health, correlations are now automatically shown between any health metric and other health metrics. On the Today screen, just tap on a metric to see its correlations, alongside its trend over time.

Tag your symptoms & behaviors

You can extend these correlations through tags, which let you track your own custom symptoms and daily activities. On the today screen, you can now add custom tags:

For example, if you want to see how dizziness correlates with heart rate, add a custom tag called dizziness, track it daily, and then after 6 days, you’ll see correlations.

Want more?

Download Empirical Health for Apple Watch today. And if you have feedback on this new feature, let us know — hello@empirical.health.