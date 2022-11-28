Nov 28, 2022 Is my data normal? Introducing Empirical Checkups Brandon Ballinger

“Is my health data normal? If not, what do I do about it?” These are some of the most frequent questions we get at Empirical Health.

We get it. Apple Watch gives tons of detailed data on sleep onset, duration, quality, sleep stages like REM/Deep/Core, your heart rate during sleep, oxygen saturation, heart rate variability, and more. While rich, this data can be challenging to interpret.

Today we’re launching the checkup screen in Empirical Sleep. The checkup screen helps you understand what your data means with benchmarks and assessments.

Is my data normal? Introducing benchmarks

“Is my data normal?” Benchmarks tell you how your sleep data compares to the population average. There

It supports 9 metrics, including:

All 3 new watchOS 9 sleep stages: REM, Core, and Deep. Did you know the average Apple Watch user gets 87 minutes of REM sleep per night?

Sleep duration, onset, and quality—our core metrics.

Detailed metrics like SpO2, HRV, and sleeping heart rate

What do I do about it? Introducing assessments

If your data falls outside the normal range, what do you do about it? Risk assessments help you identify next steps to take with your doctor, built on clinically-validated checklists and risk scores. For example, you can:

Check risk of sleep apnea, using the scientifically-validated STOP-BANG questionnaire. 60-80% of sleep apnea is undiagnosed. Those at high risk of sleep apnea will be offered follow-up steps, including ordering an FDA-cleared at-home sleep test which will be interpreted by a sleep physician.

Score your sleep hygiene , using the Sleep Hygiene Index. Those with sleep hygiene problems will be guided through our self-directed challenges to change their habits around coffee, alcohol, exercise, electronics in the bedroom, and more.

I’m really excited about this launch. This first step helps us evolve from showing people the data to helping them understand what to do about it—and ultimately live happier and healthier lives.

Try Empirical Sleep on the App Store today.