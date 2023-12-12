Dec 12, 2023 Empirical Health is launching to 47 million midwesterners Brandon Ballinger

When Empirical Health first launched in July, the app was available worldwide, but medical care was restricted to just four states.

Today, we’re launching medical care in five midwestern states—Wisconsin, Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, and Minnesota—broadening access to 47 million people.

For people with POTS, Dysautonomia, and Long Covid, access is a problem

Six million people in the US are estimated to have POTS — many of these due to a COVID-19 infection, but also due to other underlying causes such as autoimmune diseases.

But access is a major barrier. Within the five states launching today, only seven cities have POTS specialists. The entire state of Michigan has zero specialists listed on Dysautonomia International’s provider directory. For many patients, that may mean a 2-4 hour drive and months of waiting — just for a 10-15 minute appointment.

Affordable, empathetic POTS testing and treatment

We think there’s a better way. Empirical Health offers testing and treatment for POTS, from real doctors, by combining modern technology (such as the health sensors on Apple Watches) with classic biomarkers (such as in-person blood tests).

Here’s how POTS testing works with Empirical Health:

First, you meet your doctor over video to discuss your symptoms, medical history, and any prior testing. Using your Apple Watch and a blood pressure cuff, you do a sit-stand test. You can do this at home. Take a blood test at a local lab (or if you have recent test results, just upload them). Perform an ECG using the Apple Watch or a similar at-home ECG device. Get your results.

If your test confirms a POTS diagnosis, your doctor will work with you to develop a treatment plan (this may include medications, exercise, compression, and so on) and schedule any follow-up testing.

Covered by insurance

We accept many forms of health insurance, and are working on contracting with more health insurers. For those without insurance, we offer transparent, upfront cash pricing. We understand that many patients avoid care because they don’t know how much it will cost, and we’re committed to making care affordable.

Primary care of the future

Healthcare today often feels antiquated and frankly, backwards. We don’t think it has to be that way — it’s absolutely possible to use the best of modern technology (health sensors, AI), grounded in evidence-based science, to deliver great care to you. Today, we offer general primary care, as well as programs for Long Covid, POTS, heart health, and sleep apnea — over time, our mission is to transform healthcare from reactive to preventive.

