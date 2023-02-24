Feb 24, 2023 How to show sleep stages on your Apple Watch face Brandon Ballinger

The latest version of Apple Watch introduced support for sleep stages. Your watch now detects core, sleep, and REM sleep if you set up a sleep schedule.

Here’s how to view sleep stages directly on your watch face.

Install the Sleep Stages face to your Apple Watch

On your iPhone, download https://app.empirical.health/AppleWatch/EmpiricalSleep.watchface The Watch app should open automatically. If not, click on EmpiricalSleep.watchface. On the “Add Module Watch face” screen, click the “Add to My Faces” button.

You should now see the sleep stages watch face. It will show you a bar chart of the last 7 days of sleep stages, as well as this morning’s latest stats on sleep duration, sleep onset, and sleep quality. Click on any of these, or open the Empirical Sleep app on your phone for even more detail.

Troubleshooting

If the sleep stages watch face, try these steps: