Total Cholesterol
HDL
LDL
Triglycerides
Non HDL
Chol/HDLC Ratio
LDL/HDL Ratio
ApoA1
ApoB
ApoB/A1 Ratio
Lp(a)
hs-CRP
Hemoglobin A1c
Glucose
BUN
Creatinine
BUN/Creatinine Ratio
Sodium
Potassium
Chloride
CO2
Calcium
Total Protein
Albumin
Globulin
A/G Ratio
ALT
AST
Alkaline Phosphatase
Total Bilirubin
WBC
RBC
Hemoglobin
Hematocrit
Platelets
MPV
MCV
MCH
MCHC
RDW
Neutrophils %
Lymphocytes %
Monocytes %
Eosinophils %
Basophils %
Band Neutrophils %
Reactive Lymphocytes %
Iron
TIBC
% Saturation
Ferritin
TSH
Free T4
Vitamin B12
Folate
Vitamin D
Urine Appearance
Bacteria (Urine)
Bilirubin (Urine)
Calcium Oxalate Crystals
Casts (Urine)
Urine Color
Crystals (Urine)
Glucose (Urine)
Granular Casts (Urine)
Hyaline Casts (Urine)
Ketones (Urine)
Leukocyte Esterase
Nitrite (Urine)
Occult Blood (Urine)
pH (Urine)
Protein (Urine)
RBC (Urine)
Reducing Substances (Urine)
Renal Epithelial Cells
Specific Gravity (Urine)
Squamous Epithelial Cells
Transitional Epithelial
Triple Phosphate Crystals
Uric Acid Crystals
WBC (Urine)
Yeast (Urine)

Convenient testing

Step 1

Order and schedule

After payment, our team will email you to schedule a visit at the nearest Quest or Ulta lab.

Step 2

15-minute lab vist

All tests are collected in a single visit, typically just 15 minutes.

Step 3

Review with an MD

Review your results with a doctor over video or chat, and discuss next steps.

Step 4

Create a personalized action plan

Get a customized action plan within the Empirical Health app.

