How it works

Step 1

Download Empirical Health app

Our app connects you to a medical team and helps you track your health metrics.

Step 2

Order your lab tests

Our doctors ensure you receive appropriate and complete lab testing.

Step 3

Complete your lab testing

We help you find a Quest Labs near you to complete the process.

Step 4

Review your results with a doctor

See your results in the Empirical Health app. A doctor is available to answer your questions.

Take back control of your health.

Uncover underlying health issues

Lab tests can uncover hidden health issues and enable early intervention.

Man looking at health metrics on his phone
Know your body inside and out

Get insight into biomarkers across multiple health categories, like your heart, liver, kidneys, and more.

Glucose110 mg/dL
Creatinine0.6 mg/dL
WBC7.2 K/uL
Platelets410 K/uL
Hemoglobin13.5 g/dL
Potassium5.8 mmol/L
LDL Cholesterol145 mg/dL
Triglycerides180 mg/dL
BUN25 mg/dL
ALT65 U/L
HDL35 mg/dL
Total Protein7.0 g/dL
Calcium8.2 mg/dL
Magnesium1.5 mg/dL
Vitamin D25 ng/mL
Albumin4.5 g/dL
Bilirubin1.2 mg/dL
AST40 U/L
Alkaline Phosphatase120 U/L
GGT70 U/L
Sodium140 mmol/L
Chloride102 mmol/L
CO225 mmol/L
Anion Gap12 mmol/L
Osmolality285 mOsm/kg
Uric Acid6.0 mg/dL
Phosphate3.5 mg/dL
Amylase100 U/L
Lipase60 U/L
LDH200 U/L
Stay healthy in the long run

With Empirical Health you can track your biomarkers over time. A doctor is a click away to help you understand your results.

Doctor chat

