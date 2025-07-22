How to Get a Sleep Score on Your Apple Watch

Want to know how well you’re really sleeping? While Apple Watch tracks your sleep stages, it doesn’t provide a single, easy-to-understand sleep score. That’s where Empirical Health for Apple Watch comes in.

Sleep score data powered by Empirical Health for Apple Watch

A sleep score is a single number (usually out of 100) that summarizes your overall sleep quality. It takes into account not just how long you slept, but also how restorative your sleep was—factoring in your deep sleep, REM sleep, HRV during sleep, sleep consistency, and other signals from Apple Watch.

Empirical Health’s sleep score algorithm is designed specifically for Apple Watch users. It combines several key metrics from your nightly sleep data, including:

Total sleep duration: How many hours you actually slept.

How many hours you actually slept. Sleep stages: The amount of time spent in deep, REM, and core (light) sleep.

The amount of time spent in deep, REM, and core (light) sleep. Restorative sleep: The proportion of deep and REM sleep, which are most important for recovery and brain health.

The proportion of deep and REM sleep, which are most important for recovery and brain health. Sleep consistency: How regular your sleep and wake times are.

How regular your sleep and wake times are. Heart rate during sleep : high heart rate during sleep indicates less restful sleep, such as a night of drinking.

: high heart rate during sleep indicates less restful sleep, such as a night of drinking. HRV during sleep: low HRV during sleep can indicate chronic stress or inflammation.

Each of these factors is weighted based on scientific research about what matters most for sleep quality. For example, getting enough deep and REM sleep is critical for feeling rested, while frequent awakenings can lower your score.

Download Empirical Health: Get the app on the App Store. Wear your Apple Watch to bed: Make sure sleep tracking is enabled in the Health app. You need at least 4 hours of sleep to get sleep stages information. Open Empirical Health: After a night of sleep, open the app to see your personalized sleep score and a breakdown of your sleep stages. Track your trends: Empirical Health helps you spot patterns, benchmark your sleep against others, and identify ways to improve your sleep quality.

A sleep score makes it easy to see at a glance how well you’re sleeping, and what you can do to improve. Instead of just looking at raw numbers, you get a clear summary—plus actionable insights if your score is low.

Ready to see your sleep score and take control of your sleep health? Download Empirical Health for Apple Watch:

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/empirical-health-for-watch/id6449271489?ppid=00f2fe74-f67f-4405-9616-3056b3dc1ed2