If you’re looking for a comprehensive blood panel to assess your health, you’ve probably come across both Function Health and Empirical Health. While both services offer broad biomarker testing, there are important differences in price, availability, doctor involvement, and follow-up care. Below, we break down the key similarities and differences—drawing on user experiences, direct comparisons, and community feedback.

Feature Function Health Empirical Health Availability 48 states (not NY/NJ) Nationwide, including NY/NJ Number of biomarkers 100+ 85+ (with focus on actionable, evidence-based markers) Panel type Two blood draws Single blood draw Doctor consultation Not included (extra cost for telehealth) Included: MD review + follow-up App for tracking Web dashboard iOS and Android apps (Apple Watch & Fitbit integration) Price $499/year $190 (panel + MD review) Follow-up care Not included Included (treatment, prescriptions, referrals) Insurance Not accepted Some insurance coverage

Both services offer a broad panel of tests. Function Health advertises “100+ biomarkers,” while Empirical Health offers 85+ in its standard panel. However, as noted by users in this detailed comparison spreadsheet, the most clinically actionable markers—such as ApoB, Lp(a), advanced lipids, hs-CRP, and insulin resistance markers—are included in both panels. Function Health requires two blood draws (lab appointments on separate days), whereas Empirical requires a single lab appointment.

A major difference is doctor involvement. With Function Health, your results are delivered via a web dashboard, and there is no doctor consultation. There is no included follow-up or care plan. As one Reddit user put it, “[Function Health’s report] is AI generated it’s offensive. Nothing personal or bespoke about the write up.”

Empirical Health, on the other hand, includes a board-certified MD review and a follow-up telehealth visit in the base price. This means you get a personalized care plan, and if needed, prescriptions, referrals, or further testing. This is a key advantage for anyone who wants to take action on their results, not just collect data.

Empirical Health is significantly less expensive: $190 for the initial panel, MD review, and follow-up, compared to $499/year for Function Health. Neither service accepts insurance, but both use major national labs (Labcorp for Empirical, Quest for Function).

Function Health is available in most states, but notably not in New York or New Jersey due to state regulations, without excessive fees. This is a common frustration for residents in those states, as highlighted in this Reddit thread. In contrast, Empirical Health is available in most US states, including NY and NJ, making it a rare option for those who have been excluded from other services.

Function Health provides a web dashboard for results. Empirical Health offers iOS and Android appsp that not only tracks your lab results, but also integrates with Apple Watch and Android Watches for ongoing health monitoring. This can be especially useful for tracking trends over time and correlating lab results with lifestyle changes.

Function Health does not provide ongoing care, prescriptions, or referrals as part of the base package. Empirical Health includes these services if needed, making it a more complete option for those who want to address any issues found in their labs.

Some users have directly compared alternatives to Function Health. According to a Reddit post comparing Function Health to alternatives, Function Health’s main drawbacks are:

High price

No included doctor visit or actionable care plan

No ongoing care or prescriptions

Not available in NY/NJ without excessive fees

Empirical Health is more cost-effective and action-oriented. Some users have noted that the panel, while comprehensive, is slightly smaller than Function’s. However, as one user summarized:

“Empirical Health is the only service I found that includes ApoB, Lp(a), and a real MD review for under $200, and they actually helped me get a prescription for my cholesterol.”

Both Function Health and Empirical Health offer comprehensive blood testing, but Empirical Health stands out for its lower price, included MD review, actionable care plan, and nationwide availability. If you want more than just numbers—and especially if you want to take action on your results—Empirical Health is a strong alternative to Function Health.

