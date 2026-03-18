Partnering with Beacon Health to help Medicare patients with heart disease Brandon Ballinger Mar 18, 2026

Doctors would need 27-hour days to keep up with modern care.

This bottleneck is especially crushing in cardiometabolic disease, where the 80% of disease is preventable, but requires patients to make 2,000 healthy decisions per year. Doctors want to help their patients achieve optimal heart health, but simply lack the time.

That’s why we’re teaming up with Beacon Health. Beacon uses AI agents directly in the EMR to automate tasks for primary care groups, including referrals to specialists like Empirical who use AI to scale preventive heart health to everyone. This partnership will launch with Medicare’s new ACCESS model in July 2026.

More than 2/3 of Medicare enrollees have a cardiovascular risk factor. ACCESS includes two tracks that tackle cardio-kidney-metabolic disease. Any patient with hypertension, diabetes, CKD stage 3a or 3b, ASCVD, or two risk cardiovascular factors (high cholesterol, obesity, or prediabetes) can enroll. Patients who enroll will receive personalized nutrition support (food tracking, recommended meals based on biomarkers), personalized exercise support (e.g., custom workouts). The program incorpoates information from wearables with health sensors, such as Apple Watch, Fitbit, Pixel Watch, and Samsung.

ACCESS begins July 5, 2026. Major payers representing 165 million Americans have pledged to offer payment arrangements aligned with ACCESS core principles by January 1, 2028, including UnitedHealthcare, Aetna, Cigna, Humana, and many Blue Cross/Blue Shield plans.

Many times the narrative is that AI will replace doctors. We don’t think so. We think AI will let doctors care for their patients they way they would ideally want to if time were not the primary bottleneck. And in so doing, we’ll be able to give a higher level of care to an aging population, helping patients live longer and healthier lives.