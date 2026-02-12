Bryan Johnson's Immortals program costs $1m. How to DIY 90% of the value for <1% of the price. Brandon Ballinger Feb 12, 2026

Bryan Johnson of Don’t Die launched Immortals, a $1,000,000 per year health program. He describes it as “the exact protocol I’ve followed for the last 5 years.” The program is waitlist-only. Low-cost and free versions are reportedly coming soon.

But what’s actually in Bryan Johnson’s protocol? And how much of it can you replicate on your own?

We broke down Bryan Johnson’s publicly documented protocol to find out. The short answer: the blood work, diet, exercise, and sleep habits that make up the core of the program can be replicated for less than $2,000 per year. The $1M price tag is largely paying for a 30-person medical team, experimental therapies, and the brand itself.

Pictured: Bryan Johnson of Don’t Die fame. We agree with a lot of the longevity movement, but think it can be done in a way that’s cost-effective for as many people as possible

Bryan Johnson has been remarkably transparent about his protocol. The full details are published at protocol.bryanjohnson.com and cover six major areas: blood work and biomarker testing, prescription medications, supplements, advanced therapies, lifestyle (diet, exercise, sleep), and continuous monitoring.

Here’s a summary of each:

Johnson gets comprehensive blood draws every 3-6 months and epigenetic (DNA methylation) testing twice per year. His tracked biomarkers include:

Category Biomarkers Cardiovascular ApoB, ApoA1, Lp(a), hs-CRP, total cholesterol, HDL, LDL, triglycerides, VEGF Metabolic Glucose, HbA1c, insulin Kidney & liver eGFR, creatinine, BUN, ALT, AST, bilirubin, alkaline phosphatase Blood counts CBC with differential (WBC, RBC, hemoglobin, hematocrit, platelets) Nutrients Vitamin D, B12, ferritin, folate, iron Hormones Testosterone (free and total), SHBG, cortisol, thyroid Advanced pTAU217 (Alzheimer’s risk), telomere length, environmental toxins Epigenetic DNA methylation / speed of aging (twice yearly)

Biomarker testing is the highest-ROI part of the protocol. Knowing your biomarkers lets you catch cardiovascular, metabolic, and kidney problems decades before symptoms appear.

Johnson takes seven daily medications and one biweekly injection, all prescribed by his medical team (per his published protocol):

Medication Purpose Frequency Acarbose 200mg Blood sugar management Daily Jardiance 10mg Longevity / metabolic health Daily Candesartan 8mg Blood pressure / heart protection Daily Tadalafil 2.5mg Endothelial (blood vessel) function Daily Repatha 140mg Cholesterol reduction (PCSK9 inhibitor) Every 2 weeks Armour Thyroid 60mg Hypothyroidism Daily Levothyroxine 100mcg Hypothyroidism Daily Minoxidil 3.75mg Hair growth Daily

Several of these — like Repatha for cholesterol and Candesartan for blood pressure — are standard, evidence-backed cardiovascular medications. Others, like Acarbose and Jardiance for longevity in non-diabetics, are more experimental. All require a prescription and medical oversight.

Johnson’s supplement stack includes Blueprint-branded products and individual compounds. Key items from his published protocol include:

Creatine (7.5g/day)

Collagen peptides (20g+/day)

Extra virgin olive oil (2 Tbsp/day)

Omega-3 EPA/DHA (800mg)

Ashwagandha & Rhodiola (120mg)

Prebiotic fiber (galactooligosaccharides, inulin, arabinogalactan)

CoQ10 (ubiquinol)

Fisetin, luteolin, lithium orotate

Vitamin D, Vitamin C, and many more

This is where the cost escalates dramatically:

Therapy Protocol Estimated Cost Hyperbaric oxygen (HBOT) 60 sessions, 90 min each, 5x/week $6,000-15,000 Dry sauna 175°F, 20 min daily $3,000-6,000 (home unit) Red/NIR light therapy 6 min, 2x daily $500-2,000 (home device) Shockwave therapy 4,500 shocks, 3x/week $200-500/session Laser skin treatments 1927nm + 1550nm + Sofwave, every 6 months $1,500-4,000/session Follistatin gene therapy Single treatment (done in Honduras) ~$25,000 Mesenchymal stem cell injections 300M cells into joints $5,000-25,000

Gene therapy and stem cell injections are not FDA-approved for anti-aging purposes. Johnson received his Follistatin gene therapy in Honduras in 2023 because the treatment is not available in the U.S.

The lifestyle protocol is published in detail for free and is arguably the most impactful part of the program:

Diet: 2,250 calories/day (10% caloric restriction), 130g protein, plant-heavy. Three meals consumed before noon. Staples include black lentils, broccoli, cauliflower, mushrooms, berries, sweet potatoes, and extra virgin olive oil. No alcohol, no processed food, limited caffeine.

Exercise: 6 hours per week — 150 minutes of zone 2 cardio, 75 minutes of HIIT, plus strength training 3x/week and daily flexibility work.

Sleep: In bed by 8:30pm, awake by 4:30am. Bedroom at 65-70°F. No screens 60 minutes before bed. No food within 4+ hours of bedtime.

Test Frequency Estimated Cost Full-body MRI Annual $1,000-2,500 Continuous glucose monitor (CGM) Continuous $150-300/month Wearables (Apple Watch, Oura, Whoop) Continuous $300-500 one-time Body composition Daily Included in wearables Skin imaging (Canfield Visia) Annual $200-500 Dental 2x/year Covered by most insurance Eye exam Annual Covered by most insurance

The key insight: most of the protocol’s value comes from knowing your numbers and building the right habits. The exotic therapies are the most expensive part — and the least evidence-backed.

Bryan Johnson’s core blood biomarkers — ApoB, Lp(a), hs-CRP, HbA1c, full lipid panel, CBC, metabolic panel, liver enzymes, kidney function, vitamin D, B12, ferritin, and iron — are all available in a single lab visit.

Bryan Johnson Tests Available in Empirical Health Comprehensive Panel? ApoB, ApoA1 Yes Lp(a) Yes hs-CRP Yes Total cholesterol, HDL, LDL, triglycerides Yes Glucose, HbA1c Yes CBC with differential Yes eGFR, creatinine, BUN Yes ALT, AST, bilirubin, alkaline phosphatase Yes Vitamin D, B12, ferritin, folate, iron Yes TSH with reflex to T4 Yes Urinalysis Yes

Empirical Health’s comprehensive health panel covers 100+ biomarkers including all of the above for $190. You can also test 3x per year for $399, and this latter program includes a video review with a real doctor.

The main biomarkers not included in a standard panel are epigenetic age testing (available separately for $250-500 through services like TruAge), pTAU217 (an emerging Alzheimer’s biomarker), telomere length, and environmental toxin panels.

Johnson’s diet, exercise, and sleep protocols are published in full at protocol.bryanjohnson.com. You don’t need to follow the protocol exactly. The core principles are well-established in the medical literature, and as with many things, the 80/20 rule applies:

Exercise 150+ minutes/week of moderate cardio plus strength training (AHA guidelines)

of moderate cardio plus strength training (AHA guidelines) Eat more fiber and less saturated fat to lower ApoB (Brown et al., 1999)

to lower ApoB (Brown et al., 1999) Sleep 7-8 hours consistently (Kaneita et al., 2008)

(Kaneita et al., 2008) Don’t smoke, limit alcohol

You don’t need 40 supplements. The ones with the strongest evidence base include:

Supplement Approx. Cost/Month Evidence Creatine (5g/day) $10-15 Well-studied for muscle and brain health Omega-3 / fish oil $15-25 Cardiovascular benefit in multiple meta-analyses Vitamin D (if deficient) $5-10 Common deficiency, easy to test for Fiber supplement (psyllium husk) $10-15 Lowers ApoB/LDL by ~8 mg/dL per 10g soluble fiber Collagen peptides $15-25 Some evidence for skin and joint health

Total: $55-90/month, or $660-1,080/year for the highest-evidence supplements.

A wearable like an Apple Watch or Oura Ring ($300-500 one-time) gives you continuous heart rate, sleep tracking, and activity monitoring. These are the same data streams Johnson uses daily. A CGM is optional (most useful if you have metabolic concerns, but most people can learn from CGM data).

The therapies below are genuinely expensive and represent the bulk of the Immortals price tag:

Therapy Annual Cost Evidence Level 30-person medical team The majority of $1M Concierge medicine, not a therapy Hyperbaric oxygen $6,000-15,000 Mixed evidence for anti-aging; evidence for wound healing Gene therapy ~$25,000 (one-time) Experimental, not FDA-approved for longevity Stem cell injections $5,000-25,000 Limited long-term evidence for joints Laser skin treatments $6,000-16,000/year Cosmetic, well-established for skin appearance Daily sauna + light therapy $3,500-8,000 (equipment) Sauna associated with lower cardiovascular mortality

Some of these — like regular sauna use — have promising epidemiological data. Others, like gene therapy for longevity, are genuinely experimental. None of them are necessary to achieve the cardiovascular, metabolic, and longevity benefits that come from knowing your biomarkers and acting on them.

Here’s what it costs to shop for each piece of the Immortals protocol yourself, broken down by how strong the evidence is.

These are the components with the best clinical evidence and the highest return per dollar.

Component DIY Cost Notes Diet, exercise, and sleep protocol Free Published at protocol.bryanjohnson.com. Exercise alone reduces cardiovascular mortality by 30-40% Blood work (100+ biomarkers, 2x/year) $380/year Empirical comprehensive panel at $190/test, physician-reviewed. Covers ApoB, Lp(a), hs-CRP, HbA1c, CBC, metabolic, liver, kidney, and nutrients Prescription medications (statins, PCSK9i, blood pressure meds) $500-3,000/year Requires a doctor. Generic statins are ~$10/month and reduce heart attack risk by 25-35%. Repatha is ~$200/month with copay assistance Core supplements (creatine, omega-3, vitamin D, fiber) $660-1,080/year Off-the-shelf. Omega-3 and fiber both have strong cardiovascular evidence in multiple meta-analyses Wearable (Apple Watch, Oura, or Whoop) $300-500 one-time Sleep, heart rate, and activity tracking — the same data streams Johnson uses daily

Subtotal: ~$1,500-2,000/year for the highest-evidence components.

These add meaningful data but are less critical than the basics above. Worth considering once you have the fundamentals covered.

Component DIY Cost Notes Full-body MRI (annual) $1,000-2,500/year Prenuvo, SimonMed, or similar. Can catch cancers and aneurysms early, but high false-positive rate can lead to unnecessary follow-ups Epigenetic age test (2x/year) $500-1,000/year TruAge or similar DNA methylation test. Interesting for tracking biological age over time, but limited actionability today Sauna (daily) $2,000-5,000 one-time Home infrared sauna. Regular sauna use associated with lower cardiovascular mortality in Finnish cohort studies CGM (continuous glucose monitor) $600-1,800/year Stelo, Levels, or Dexcom. Most useful if you have metabolic concerns or pre-diabetes; limited value for metabolically healthy people Red light therapy (daily) $500-2,000 one-time Home red/NIR panel. Some evidence for skin health and wound healing; longevity evidence is early-stage

Subtotal: ~$3,000-6,000/year on top of the high-value tier.

These are the most expensive parts of the protocol and the ones with the weakest or most preliminary evidence for longevity. Johnson is essentially running these experiments on himself.

Component DIY Cost Notes Hyperbaric oxygen (60 sessions/year) $6,000-15,000/year Strong evidence for wound healing; mixed evidence for anti-aging Laser skin treatments (every 6 months) $6,000-16,000/year Cosmetic, well-established for skin appearance — but doesn’t affect underlying health Stem cell injections $5,000-25,000 Limited long-term evidence for joint health; not FDA-approved for anti-aging Gene therapy (Follistatin) ~$25,000 one-time Experimental, not FDA-approved for longevity, done overseas (Johnson received his in Honduras) 30-person medical team $10,000-50,000+/year Concierge medicine — this is where most of the $1M goes. A single good doctor can cover 95% of the decision-making

Subtotal: ~$50,000-100,000+/year for the experimental tier.

Tier What’s Included Annual Cost Lifestyle only Diet, exercise, sleep protocol Free Lifestyle + blood work Add 100+ biomarker panel, 2x/year ~$400/year The “sweet spot” Add core supplements, wearable, and a doctor visit to discuss medications ~$1,500-2,500/year The full DIY Add MRI, CGM, epigenetic testing, sauna ~$5,000-10,000/year The experimental tier Add gene therapy, stem cells, hyperbaric oxygen, laser treatments ~$50,000-100,000/year Immortals All of the above, plus a 30-person medical team running everything for you $1,000,000/year

The most impactful part of Bryan Johnson’s protocol isn’t the gene therapy or the $25,000 stem cell injections — it’s the regular biomarker testing that catches problems early, paired with evidence-based lifestyle changes. That part costs less than $400 per year.

You can get started with a comprehensive health panel that covers the same core cardiovascular, metabolic, and nutritional biomarkers Johnson tracks, for $190.