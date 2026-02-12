New: 100+ health biomarkers for $190

Bryan Johnson's Immortals program costs $1m. How to DIY 90% of the value for <1% of the price.

Brandon Ballinger

Bryan Johnson of Don’t Die launched Immortals, a $1,000,000 per year health program. He describes it as “the exact protocol I’ve followed for the last 5 years.” The program is waitlist-only. Low-cost and free versions are reportedly coming soon.

But what’s actually in Bryan Johnson’s protocol? And how much of it can you replicate on your own?

We broke down Bryan Johnson’s publicly documented protocol to find out. The short answer: the blood work, diet, exercise, and sleep habits that make up the core of the program can be replicated for less than $2,000 per year. The $1M price tag is largely paying for a 30-person medical team, experimental therapies, and the brand itself.

Bryan Johnson, creator of the $1m Immortals program

What’s in Bryan Johnson’s Immortals protocol?

Bryan Johnson has been remarkably transparent about his protocol. The full details are published at protocol.bryanjohnson.com and cover six major areas: blood work and biomarker testing, prescription medications, supplements, advanced therapies, lifestyle (diet, exercise, sleep), and continuous monitoring.

Here’s a summary of each:

1. Blood work and biomarker testing

Johnson gets comprehensive blood draws every 3-6 months and epigenetic (DNA methylation) testing twice per year. His tracked biomarkers include:

CategoryBiomarkers
CardiovascularApoB, ApoA1, Lp(a), hs-CRP, total cholesterol, HDL, LDL, triglycerides, VEGF
MetabolicGlucose, HbA1c, insulin
Kidney & livereGFR, creatinine, BUN, ALT, AST, bilirubin, alkaline phosphatase
Blood countsCBC with differential (WBC, RBC, hemoglobin, hematocrit, platelets)
NutrientsVitamin D, B12, ferritin, folate, iron
HormonesTestosterone (free and total), SHBG, cortisol, thyroid
AdvancedpTAU217 (Alzheimer’s risk), telomere length, environmental toxins
EpigeneticDNA methylation / speed of aging (twice yearly)

Biomarker testing is the highest-ROI part of the protocol. Knowing your biomarkers lets you catch cardiovascular, metabolic, and kidney problems decades before symptoms appear.

2. Prescription medications

Johnson takes seven daily medications and one biweekly injection, all prescribed by his medical team (per his published protocol):

MedicationPurposeFrequency
Acarbose 200mgBlood sugar managementDaily
Jardiance 10mgLongevity / metabolic healthDaily
Candesartan 8mgBlood pressure / heart protectionDaily
Tadalafil 2.5mgEndothelial (blood vessel) functionDaily
Repatha 140mgCholesterol reduction (PCSK9 inhibitor)Every 2 weeks
Armour Thyroid 60mgHypothyroidismDaily
Levothyroxine 100mcgHypothyroidismDaily
Minoxidil 3.75mgHair growthDaily

Several of these — like Repatha for cholesterol and Candesartan for blood pressure — are standard, evidence-backed cardiovascular medications. Others, like Acarbose and Jardiance for longevity in non-diabetics, are more experimental. All require a prescription and medical oversight.

3. Supplements (~40 per day)

Johnson’s supplement stack includes Blueprint-branded products and individual compounds. Key items from his published protocol include:

  • Creatine (7.5g/day)
  • Collagen peptides (20g+/day)
  • Extra virgin olive oil (2 Tbsp/day)
  • Omega-3 EPA/DHA (800mg)
  • Ashwagandha & Rhodiola (120mg)
  • Prebiotic fiber (galactooligosaccharides, inulin, arabinogalactan)
  • CoQ10 (ubiquinol)
  • Fisetin, luteolin, lithium orotate
  • Vitamin D, Vitamin C, and many more

4. Advanced therapies

This is where the cost escalates dramatically:

TherapyProtocolEstimated Cost
Hyperbaric oxygen (HBOT)60 sessions, 90 min each, 5x/week$6,000-15,000
Dry sauna175°F, 20 min daily$3,000-6,000 (home unit)
Red/NIR light therapy6 min, 2x daily$500-2,000 (home device)
Shockwave therapy4,500 shocks, 3x/week$200-500/session
Laser skin treatments1927nm + 1550nm + Sofwave, every 6 months$1,500-4,000/session
Follistatin gene therapySingle treatment (done in Honduras)~$25,000
Mesenchymal stem cell injections300M cells into joints$5,000-25,000

Gene therapy and stem cell injections are not FDA-approved for anti-aging purposes. Johnson received his Follistatin gene therapy in Honduras in 2023 because the treatment is not available in the U.S.

5. Diet, exercise, and sleep

The lifestyle protocol is published in detail for free and is arguably the most impactful part of the program:

Diet: 2,250 calories/day (10% caloric restriction), 130g protein, plant-heavy. Three meals consumed before noon. Staples include black lentils, broccoli, cauliflower, mushrooms, berries, sweet potatoes, and extra virgin olive oil. No alcohol, no processed food, limited caffeine.

Exercise: 6 hours per week — 150 minutes of zone 2 cardio, 75 minutes of HIIT, plus strength training 3x/week and daily flexibility work.

Sleep: In bed by 8:30pm, awake by 4:30am. Bedroom at 65-70°F. No screens 60 minutes before bed. No food within 4+ hours of bedtime.

6. Imaging and continuous monitoring

TestFrequencyEstimated Cost
Full-body MRIAnnual$1,000-2,500
Continuous glucose monitor (CGM)Continuous$150-300/month
Wearables (Apple Watch, Oura, Whoop)Continuous$300-500 one-time
Body compositionDailyIncluded in wearables
Skin imaging (Canfield Visia)Annual$200-500
Dental2x/yearCovered by most insurance
Eye examAnnualCovered by most insurance

How to replicate 90% of the Immortals protocol for under $2,000/year

The key insight: most of the protocol’s value comes from knowing your numbers and building the right habits. The exotic therapies are the most expensive part — and the least evidence-backed.

The blood work: $190-399/year

Bryan Johnson’s core blood biomarkers — ApoB, Lp(a), hs-CRP, HbA1c, full lipid panel, CBC, metabolic panel, liver enzymes, kidney function, vitamin D, B12, ferritin, and iron — are all available in a single lab visit.

Bryan Johnson TestsAvailable in Empirical Health Comprehensive Panel?
ApoB, ApoA1Yes
Lp(a)Yes
hs-CRPYes
Total cholesterol, HDL, LDL, triglyceridesYes
Glucose, HbA1cYes
CBC with differentialYes
eGFR, creatinine, BUNYes
ALT, AST, bilirubin, alkaline phosphataseYes
Vitamin D, B12, ferritin, folate, ironYes
TSH with reflex to T4Yes
UrinalysisYes

Empirical Health’s comprehensive health panel covers 100+ biomarkers including all of the above for $190. You can also test 3x per year for $399, and this latter program includes a video review with a real doctor.

The main biomarkers not included in a standard panel are epigenetic age testing (available separately for $250-500 through services like TruAge), pTAU217 (an emerging Alzheimer’s biomarker), telomere length, and environmental toxin panels.

The lifestyle protocol: free

Johnson’s diet, exercise, and sleep protocols are published in full at protocol.bryanjohnson.com. You don’t need to follow the protocol exactly. The core principles are well-established in the medical literature, and as with many things, the 80/20 rule applies:

The supplements: ~$100-200/month

You don’t need 40 supplements. The ones with the strongest evidence base include:

SupplementApprox. Cost/MonthEvidence
Creatine (5g/day)$10-15Well-studied for muscle and brain health
Omega-3 / fish oil$15-25Cardiovascular benefit in multiple meta-analyses
Vitamin D (if deficient)$5-10Common deficiency, easy to test for
Fiber supplement (psyllium husk)$10-15Lowers ApoB/LDL by ~8 mg/dL per 10g soluble fiber
Collagen peptides$15-25Some evidence for skin and joint health

Total: $55-90/month, or $660-1,080/year for the highest-evidence supplements.

Monitoring: $300-800/year

A wearable like an Apple Watch or Oura Ring ($300-500 one-time) gives you continuous heart rate, sleep tracking, and activity monitoring. These are the same data streams Johnson uses daily. A CGM is optional (most useful if you have metabolic concerns, but most people can learn from CGM data).

The advanced therapies: this is where $999,000 goes

The therapies below are genuinely expensive and represent the bulk of the Immortals price tag:

TherapyAnnual CostEvidence Level
30-person medical teamThe majority of $1MConcierge medicine, not a therapy
Hyperbaric oxygen$6,000-15,000Mixed evidence for anti-aging; evidence for wound healing
Gene therapy~$25,000 (one-time)Experimental, not FDA-approved for longevity
Stem cell injections$5,000-25,000Limited long-term evidence for joints
Laser skin treatments$6,000-16,000/yearCosmetic, well-established for skin appearance
Daily sauna + light therapy$3,500-8,000 (equipment)Sauna associated with lower cardiovascular mortality

Some of these — like regular sauna use — have promising epidemiological data. Others, like gene therapy for longevity, are genuinely experimental. None of them are necessary to achieve the cardiovascular, metabolic, and longevity benefits that come from knowing your biomarkers and acting on them.

The bottom line: component-by-component cost

Here’s what it costs to shop for each piece of the Immortals protocol yourself, broken down by how strong the evidence is.

Highest-ROI parts of Immortal’s program (<$2,000)

These are the components with the best clinical evidence and the highest return per dollar.

ComponentDIY CostNotes
Diet, exercise, and sleep protocolFreePublished at protocol.bryanjohnson.com. Exercise alone reduces cardiovascular mortality by 30-40%
Blood work (100+ biomarkers, 2x/year)$380/yearEmpirical comprehensive panel at $190/test, physician-reviewed. Covers ApoB, Lp(a), hs-CRP, HbA1c, CBC, metabolic, liver, kidney, and nutrients
Prescription medications (statins, PCSK9i, blood pressure meds)$500-3,000/yearRequires a doctor. Generic statins are ~$10/month and reduce heart attack risk by 25-35%. Repatha is ~$200/month with copay assistance
Core supplements (creatine, omega-3, vitamin D, fiber)$660-1,080/yearOff-the-shelf. Omega-3 and fiber both have strong cardiovascular evidence in multiple meta-analyses
Wearable (Apple Watch, Oura, or Whoop)$300-500 one-timeSleep, heart rate, and activity tracking — the same data streams Johnson uses daily

Subtotal: ~$1,500-2,000/year for the highest-evidence components.

Medium value: reasonable evidence, moderate cost

These add meaningful data but are less critical than the basics above. Worth considering once you have the fundamentals covered.

ComponentDIY CostNotes
Full-body MRI (annual)$1,000-2,500/yearPrenuvo, SimonMed, or similar. Can catch cancers and aneurysms early, but high false-positive rate can lead to unnecessary follow-ups
Epigenetic age test (2x/year)$500-1,000/yearTruAge or similar DNA methylation test. Interesting for tracking biological age over time, but limited actionability today
Sauna (daily)$2,000-5,000 one-timeHome infrared sauna. Regular sauna use associated with lower cardiovascular mortality in Finnish cohort studies
CGM (continuous glucose monitor)$600-1,800/yearStelo, Levels, or Dexcom. Most useful if you have metabolic concerns or pre-diabetes; limited value for metabolically healthy people
Red light therapy (daily)$500-2,000 one-timeHome red/NIR panel. Some evidence for skin health and wound healing; longevity evidence is early-stage

Subtotal: ~$3,000-6,000/year on top of the high-value tier.

Maybe has value: experimental, expensive, or limited evidence

These are the most expensive parts of the protocol and the ones with the weakest or most preliminary evidence for longevity. Johnson is essentially running these experiments on himself.

ComponentDIY CostNotes
Hyperbaric oxygen (60 sessions/year)$6,000-15,000/yearStrong evidence for wound healing; mixed evidence for anti-aging
Laser skin treatments (every 6 months)$6,000-16,000/yearCosmetic, well-established for skin appearance — but doesn’t affect underlying health
Stem cell injections$5,000-25,000Limited long-term evidence for joint health; not FDA-approved for anti-aging
Gene therapy (Follistatin)~$25,000 one-timeExperimental, not FDA-approved for longevity, done overseas (Johnson received his in Honduras)
30-person medical team$10,000-50,000+/yearConcierge medicine — this is where most of the $1M goes. A single good doctor can cover 95% of the decision-making

Subtotal: ~$50,000-100,000+/year for the experimental tier.

What a DIY Immortals protocol adds up to

TierWhat’s IncludedAnnual Cost
Lifestyle onlyDiet, exercise, sleep protocolFree
Lifestyle + blood workAdd 100+ biomarker panel, 2x/year~$400/year
The “sweet spot”Add core supplements, wearable, and a doctor visit to discuss medications~$1,500-2,500/year
The full DIYAdd MRI, CGM, epigenetic testing, sauna~$5,000-10,000/year
The experimental tierAdd gene therapy, stem cells, hyperbaric oxygen, laser treatments~$50,000-100,000/year
ImmortalsAll of the above, plus a 30-person medical team running everything for you$1,000,000/year

The most impactful part of Bryan Johnson’s protocol isn’t the gene therapy or the $25,000 stem cell injections — it’s the regular biomarker testing that catches problems early, paired with evidence-based lifestyle changes. That part costs less than $400 per year.

You can get started with a comprehensive health panel that covers the same core cardiovascular, metabolic, and nutritional biomarkers Johnson tracks, for $190.

