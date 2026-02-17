Empirical Health for Web: Now Available on Desktop Wyatt Chang Feb 17, 2026

View your blood tests, heart attack risk, and chat with your doctor—all from your browser

When Empirical Health first launched, it was centered around iOS and Android apps to help you optimize your heart health in your daily life. But sometimes you need a larger screen, especially when viewing blood test reports (there are 100+ biomarkers per test). This was one of our most requested features and today we’re launching it.

Now, you can view all of your blood test results, check heart attack risk scores, message your doctor, and schedule lab reviews from your desktop or phone without downloading an app.

Check it out here

While we are launching on a new platform today, our core value beliefs remain the same: We think that heart disease is a dumb way to die.

Heart disease kills one in five people in the U.S.—but 80% of heart attacks can be avoided, and your risk is predictable using statistical models up to 30 years in advance.

With Empirical Health, you can get tested for the most advanced heart health biomarkers, calculate your risk, and create an action plan to reduce your risk.

Here’s some of the things you can do with the new web app!

View your blood test results Now you can view all 100+ of your biomarkers on the web. Analyze your results and find out which biomarkers are out of range. Upload past blood test results Upload your past results and compare them to your current results to see which ones are improving. Message your medical team Message our doctors through the app to create a plan of action. Schedule lab reviews Get prescribed medicine and understand what your biomarkers mean. Check heart attack risk Find out your chances of having a heart attack in the next 30 years given your biomarkers.