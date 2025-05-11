New: 85+ biomarkers in one lab visit

Function Health alternative in NY & NJ

Brandon Ballinger

If you live in New York or New Jersey and want a comprehensive blood panel with medical care, it can be hard to find. Function Health wasn’t available initially, and recent threads on Reddit indicate people are being charged $900 for a panel that costs $499 elsewhere.

Empirical Health is available in NY/NJ for just $190. It includes not just 85+ biomarkers, but a real medical care and a comprehensive heart health program focusing on exercise, nutrition, sleep, and more.

Why Empirical Health is the best Function Health alternative for NY & NJ

FeatureFunction Health (NY/NJ)Empirical Health (NY/NJ)
AvailabilityNot available or $900+$190, no extra fees, fully available
Number of biomarkers100+85+ (focus on actionable, evidence-based markers)
Panel typeTwo blood drawsSingle blood draw
Doctor consultationNot includedIncluded: MD review + follow-up
App for trackingWeb dashboardiOS & Android apps (Apple Watch & Fitbit integration)
Price$499–$900+ (NY/NJ)$190 (panel + MD review)
Follow-up careNot includedIncluded (treatment, prescriptions, referrals)
InsuranceNot acceptedSome insurance coverage

Wide availability in NY/NJ, no extra fees

Empirical Health is available at the same low price nationwide—including New York and New Jersey. There are no hidden fees, no state surcharges, and no hoops to jump through. We have lab locations nearly everywhere: New York City, Newark NJ, Paterson, Jersey City, Elizabeth NJ, Trenton NJ, Albany NY, Long Island, Buffalo, Yonkers, Rochester NY, Syracuse NY, Ithaca, and more.

Function Health vs Empirical Health biomarkers

Empirical’s panel includes the most actionable and evidence-based biomarkers: ApoB, Lp(a), advanced lipids, hs-CRP (insulin), and insulin resistance markers, as well as a complete cell count and urinanalysis. This comparison of Empirical Heatlh vs Function Health biomarkers has a complete breakdown.

Empirical Health doctors provide real medical care

Empirical Health includes a board-certified MD review and a follow-up telehealth visit in the base price. You get a personalized care plan, and if needed, prescriptions, referrals, or further testing (Function Health does not provide medical care, even at the higher NY/NJ price).

Modern health app and tracking

Empirical Health offers iOS and Android apps that track your lab results and integrate with Apple Watch and Android smartwatches for ongoing health monitoring. This makes it easy to see trends and connect your lifestyle to your lab results.

Empirical Health nutrition photo tracking Nutrition tracking in Empirical Health

What NY & NJ residents are saying

Here are some reviews of Empirical Health:

I am now in my 50s and have been trying to improve my health. I have not found any other service that really focuses on the tests that matter. The medical review visit was one of the best healthcare experiences I have ever had. I am looking forward to continuing to use Empirical Health to track my progress.

My parents and all of my grandparents had heart attacks or strokes in their 60s. As I approach that age I worry about how to prevent these types of issues. Empirical Health has helped me explore my risk factors more closely and I am even more motivated now to keep up with a healthy diet and exercise.

How to get comprehensive functional health in New York and New Jersey for $190

If you’re in New York or New Jersey and want a comprehensive, actionable health without paying double, give Empirical Health a shot. You get nearly all the same valuable biomarkers, plus real medical care, for a fraction of the price—and with no extra fees or restrictions.

